"When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem" - Tony Cascarino believes Lionel Messi is responsible for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Cristiano Ronaldo's reported desire to leave Manchester United is driven by his fear that Lionel Messi could break his Champions League record.

The Portuguese forward has apparently requested that the club let him go should a suitable offer arrive (via Fabrizio Romano). He made a sensational return to Old Trafford just a year ago from Juventus.

He was the top scorer for his side, scoring 24 goals in 39 matches in all competitions last season. However, it was a disastrous campaign for United overall as they failed to win any silverware and even finished outside the league's top-four.

Manchester United could only secure a spot in the Europa League after finishing in sixth place with their lowest points tally (58) in 30 years.

Although there's a new manager at the helm in Erik ten Hag, who'd also confirmed that he sees Ronaldo in his plans. The forward, however, is now seemingly opting out.

Cascarino believes he's determined to quit to preserve his European record, which could come under threat from his great rival Messi. The Argentine will participate in the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain once again next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via Daily Star):

“Ronaldo is a player, as always, that has an ego. A lot of it is about him but the teams he’s played in have been successful, so you always go with that as a team player."

He added:

“Great, he scores goals, he gets the accolades, he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game. You can have all that and that’s fine, as long as you’re winning. When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem."

Ronaldo is the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League with 141 goals. Messi is only 16 behind him and could trim the gap next season in his absence.

Cascarino further added that the Manchester United ace wants to preserve his record, which is one of the things that makes him the player he is.

“I said to you off-air, I’m a bit suspicious because he’s got 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has got 125. He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time and that’s how Ronaldo is made.”

Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea have shown interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli have shown interest in signing Ronaldo from Manchester United. All of these sides have qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Bavarians could lose Robert Lewandowski this summer, who's determined to leave the club with one year remaining on his contract. Meanwhile, the Blues are on the hunt for a new attacker after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan.

As far as Napoli are concerned, the Serie A outfit are the outside favorites here, but are strengthening their squad for the Champions League.

