"When expectations are very high it is not easy"- Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas points out major issue with Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has given an honest verdict on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong's performances for the Catalan giants. The Spaniard has also claimed that high 'expectations' could be one of the major issues that the Dutchman has faced at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax for €75 million in 2019. He joined the Blaugranas with a weight of expectations on his shoulders thanks to his impressive displays for Ajax during the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old has been a regular member of the starting line-up this season, playing 46 games and scoring four goals in all competitions, but has arguably failed to live up to expectations.

Frenkie de Jong's sub-par performances have raised questions over his future at Barcelona. The club are facing debts totalling up to €1.5 billion and could therefore be forced to sell some players if they are to raise the funds required for new signings. Amidst rumors linking De Jong with a move to Manchester United, Fabregas has pointed out the Dutch midfielder's strengths and major weaknesses.

"When expectations are very high it is not easy. I like Frenkie a lot, he breaks the lines driving the ball and he just lacks the final pass," said Fabregas as per Barcablaugranes.

As per ESPN, Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford this summer. The 25-year-old developed into one of the hottest properties in world football during his time at Ajax under the guidance of the Dutch tactician.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are the club with the greatest interest in signing Frenkie De Jong this summer.



Erik Ten Hag wants to press ahead with the move for his fellow Dutchman.



(Source: ESPN) Manchester United are the club with the greatest interest in signing Frenkie De Jong this summer.Erik Ten Hag wants to press ahead with the move for his fellow Dutchman.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Manchester United are the club with the greatest interest in signing Frenkie De Jong this summer. Erik Ten Hag wants to press ahead with the move for his fellow Dutchman.(Source: ESPN) https://t.co/G9XpRD2svK

A move to Manchester United could be the right option for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

A move to Manchester United could be exactly what Frenkie de Jong needs. The Dutchman is currently facing competition from the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Sergio Busquets for places in the Barca midfield.

Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie is also set to join the club on a free transfer this summer. The 25-year-old could find himself behind the aforementioned players in the pecking order next season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a top-quality midfielder. Their lack of quality in midfield was one of the major reasons behind their downfall this season. Furthermore, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic look set to leave the club with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

GOAL @goal Manchester United have told Frenkie de Jong to hurry up and decide if he is open to joining the club, according to Sport Manchester United have told Frenkie de Jong to hurry up and decide if he is open to joining the club, according to Sport 😅 https://t.co/R2aCzYyf1F

The Red Devils have hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The Dutchman is expected to rebuild the Premier League giants' squad. Reuniting with a manager who was able to develop and get the best out of him at Ajax could be the ideal move for De Jong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury