"When he’s through on goal, usually it’s ending up in the goal" - Tom Heaton names the best forward at Manchester United

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has claimed that Anthony Martial is the best finisher at Manchester United. He believes that the Frenchman scores more often than he misses when put through on goal.

Martial has not had the best of times at Manchester United and has failed to seal a starting spot. He has been affected by injuries but has still notched up 88 goals in 300 matches for the Red Devils.

Speaking to MUTV, Heaton claimed that Martial had everything needed in a forward at Manchester United. He added that the Frenchman does not let the goalkeeper's movements affect him and said:

"He can bend it, he can whip it, he can go with power, he can lift it over you. He's got that composure, that sort of calmness in front of goal that makes it difficult for a goalkeeper. You very often want people to take it a bit early or you can force them into something but with him, it's very difficult to affect him. When he's through on goal, usually it's ending up in the goal."

Martial is back after being on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. He has played 65 minutes in the Premier League this season and is yet to make goal contribution.

Dwight Yorke wants Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United

Dwight Yorke has urged Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United this summer. He believes that the Frenchman needs to step away from Old Trafford as he is not a part of the club's future plans.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Yorke claimed that the loan move to Sevilla signaled the end of Martial's time at the club. He added that he was surprised to see him back in the first team and said:

"Martial has been here for seven years now, he's looked good in spells and was very promising. But you can't be going on loan at the age of 26 or 27, that's for people who are 21 years old or younger. Once Martial went on loan, that should have indicated that his time is done at the club, like how it did when Jesse Lingard went on loan."

The Red Devils have signed Rasmus Hojlund this summer but the striker is currently out injured. He is expected to return next month after the international break.