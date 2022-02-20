''When I came, I think we were 8th in the table" - Ralf Rangnick suggests Manchester United have to be 'realistic' in pursuit of UEFA Champions League football next season

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken about his side's pursuit of Champions League football ahead of next season.

The tactician has urged everyone connected with the club to be realistic about their chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

As it stands, there are no guarantees that Manchester United will participate in the UEFA Champions League next season. Ralf Rangnick's men currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League table with 43 points in 25 games.

They, however, are facing an intense battle from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolves to maintain their current position in the standings.

Rangnick has urged supporters to put the current situation on the table in sight while dreaming of participating in Europe's elite tournament next term.

''Well, of course everyone wants to play in the Champions League every season but we also have to be realistic," the tactician told Manchester United's official website.

''When I came, I think we were 8th in the table and trailing by quite a few points. Right now, we are fourth and we have to be aware that a couple of teams have played two or three games fewer than us so far.

''Also we have to be fully aware that there will be big games coming up in March and April, also direct games against Tottenham, Arsenal and a few others who are also chasing for that fourth place,'' he added.

Who could replace Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager this summer?

The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 last time out

Ralf Rangnick was appointed to take charge of affairs at Old Trafford on an interim basis following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year.

The German's six-month deal expires at the end of the season and the Red Devils are expected to appoint a permanent coach before the next campaign kicks off.

It is believed that the Premier League giants are already working on who to appoint as their next tactician.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are being linked with a switch to Old Trafford come the summer. It remains to be seen who will eventually get the nod.

