Lautaro Martinez has revealed that his daughter was the inspiration for his winning penalty during Argentina's quarter-final win over Holland at the FIFA World Cup.

The Copa America champions led 2-0 thanks to goals from Nahuel Molina and a Lionel Messi penalty and appeared to be cruising through to the final four. But two late goals from substitute Wout Weghorst, who was a flop at Burnley, sent the game into extra time.

Argentina were on top throughout much of the added half-hour of play, with Enzo Fernandez striking the post. The clash went into a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez proving to be the hero for his team as he saved the first two Dutch spot kicks.

Fernandez later missed his effort from 12 yards, which left Martinez, who has endured a miserable FIFA World Cup so far, with the chance to send Argentina through. He emphatically buried his effort to spark scenes of delirium as the South American giants set up a semi-final clash with Croatia.

Martinez is yet to score in this FIFA World Cup, but the 25-year-old explained why he was confident before taking his penalty. He told reporters after the victory (as per Seleccion Argentina):

"I got a decisive penalty, like the one in the Copa América. On that walk to the penalty spot, I was very calm because I trust my work."

The Inter Milan forward further added:

"When I grabbed the ball, I thought of my daughter. She changed my life. I work with my head down, I deserved to be here."

Argentina legend praises 'hero' Emi Martinez following FIFA World Cup win over the Netherlands

Former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta was full of praise for Emi Martinez following another stunning display in a penalty shootout.

The 30-year-old is developing a reputation as one of the world's leading penalty specialists, and Zabaleta couldn't have been more proud of the Aston Villa shot-stopper. He told BBC Sport:

"Argentina were the better team. The last 10 minutes, we needed to play better, we gave free kicks away that gave Netherlands a chance. Emi Martinez, a hero. We praise Messi, but Martinez is a hero.

"It's always good to see a South American team in the semi-final. The fans have been amazing tonight, right behind the team.

"All Argentina games, three quarters of the stadiums have been Argentinian fans. It makes me really proud. Qatar is far from Argentina, it is not easy to get here!"

