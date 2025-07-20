When Lionel Messi gave honest answer about playing on the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi once made his feelings clear about playing in the same team as his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The two legends' historic rivalry marked an era in football as they both dominated the sport over the last two decades. Despite being at the top of the game throughout their careers, Messi and Ronaldo have never played in the same time. The two legends have faced each other 36 times across competitions, with the Argentine legend winning 16 times, losing 11 times, and drawing nine remaining games. The Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate remains a raging one in football, which reached its zenith between 2009 and 2018, when they represented archrival sides, Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. In a 2015 interview (via SPORTBible), Lionel Messi was asked if he would be open to playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:&quot;Yes, of course. I always like to play with the best, and he is one of them. I think it will be difficult for us to play in the same team, but obviously I would like to. I was lucky enough to play and participate with many very good players and, obviously, I would also like to do it with him.&quot;It is unlikely that Messi and Ronaldo will play alongside each other anymore, as both superstars are at the twilight of their careers. There is a low possibility of them facing each other as well. The two icons last clashed against each other during the Riyadh All Stars vs PSG friendly clash in January 2023, with Messi representing the French side. PSG won 5-4, while the game also marked Ronaldo's debut in Saudi Arabia. &quot;We're not friends&quot; - When Lionel Messi opened up about his relationship with Cristiano RonaldoRonaldo and Messi (L to R) - Source: GettyIn an interview with DS Sports last month, Lionel Messi shared his feelings about his professional relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Looking back at their historic rivalry, he explained (via SPORTBible):&quot;I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level. The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team.&quot;He added:&quot;Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends, obviously, because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect.&quot;Despite being at the end of their iconic careers, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain among the best players in the world today. Messi has been drawing incredible numbers for Inter Miami, recording 22 goals and seven assists in 28 outings across competitions for the club.Meanwhile, Ronaldo is preparing for the upcoming season with Al-Nassr after renewing his contract for two years. He also led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title last month.