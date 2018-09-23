When will Alexis Sanchez start to show up at matches?

Sanchez has failed to make any real impact this season

Another match. Another disappointing display by Alexis Sanchez for his new outfit. Man United fans around the world grimly watched as the team fell to a 1-1 home draw against promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers. Only 6 matches into the season, the Red Devils are already 8 points adrift off the top, struggling for results.

What was even gloomier for the Old Trafford faithful was to see their star winger, the highest paid player at the club- Alexis gave another forgettable performance. He was adrift from the team for most of the game, hardly ever had a look in at goal and was hence, substituted at the hour mark as his team desperately looked for some spark.

The fact of the matter is that this wasn't the first time Sanchez has been irrelevant for his side.

Since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018, the Chilean has failed to replicate the magic that had made him one of the best players in the Premier League. His opening months could be excused as a settling in period at a new club, but he has now had ample time to gel into the side.

Unlike many at the club, he did not feature in the World Cup, had a full rest and took full participation in his side's pre-season. Naturally, after this, he was being expected to be the man who grabs the goals for the club this season.

Sanchez is yet to score this season.

That, however, has not happened as the Chilean is yet to find the back of the net, or even come close to one. As per statistics, Sanchez has had only 4 shots on target so far in the Premier League. In comparison, Pogba has had 10 and Lukaku - 9. Even fullback, Luke Shaw has the same number of attempted shots as him - 9.

In terms of attacking returns, he has had only 2 assists so far, one of which was a penalty win in the opening game.

This does paint a grim picture for the Chilean. Perhaps the only bit of positive aspect from his play has been the number of key passes, which Sanchez has the most at 11.

This shows that Sanchez at Man United has dropped his attacking instincts considerably for a much more creative role. Neither, however, seem to be working too well at the moment as Man Utd currently struggle for goals. Other players such as Pogba, Fellaini and Lukaku have been way more influential for the side than the Chilean. It is just not good enough for a player who is receiving the highest amount of wages at the club.

Sanchez has also seen considerably less action than his counterparts; which might be attributed to an injury he suffered after the second match day. But even upon returning Alexis has looked far from convincing. He was also left out of the matchday squad in the Champions League against Young Boys, though Mourinho stated that might have been due to the artificial turf at the stadium.

Man United failed to get any real enforcement at the club except Brazilian Fred in the summer. While their defence was being looked upon as the utmost crucial area, it is painfully evident that their attack too needed a new injection of quality. Sanchez was assumed by many as an answer to that problem this season. Every match, the fans expect him to come good, but the wait just continues. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Chilean's failure to adjust is bringing the team down.

Will Man United get to see the Sanchez of Arsenal?

Saturday against Wolves was a warning sign that Sanchez might not be able to hold on to the starting spot if he fails to impress any longer. With Martial and Rashford waiting to grab that spot, it might just lead the former Arsenal winger to a bench warmer role. While the season is still long and Sanchez has a lot of time to hit the heights that he so promises with his undeniable quality; he needs to do so quickly or risk being called as another of those high profile failed transfers.