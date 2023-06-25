When will Lionel Messi make Inter Miami debut? Club owner Jorge Mas reportedly confirms date

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has reportedly confirmed that Lionel Messi will make his debut for the MLS club on July 21 against Cruz Azul. The match will be played in the DRV PNK Stadium, the club's home.

The game will be in the Leagues Cup, a tournament where teams from the MLS and the Liga MX participate. With Messi being expected to make his debut against Cruz Azul, Mas confirmed that the club are looking to tighten up their security inside the stadium. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Security will obviously be enhanced. Players will be bussed in, going through a tunnel. All of those security protocols are already prepared both for here and away. And it’s not only for our games."

Mas added:

"It’s going to be an everyday occurrence and something we witnessed and I thought handled very well when (Messi) was here with Argentina before the World Cup. As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to to Doha."

He further said:

"We had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we’re very prepared. We’ve been getting ready for this."

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami was confirmed earlier this month. The player will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

Lionel Messi will be joined by Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

As Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut edges closer, interest has grown about the identity of his future teammates. One familiar face will be alongside Messi on the pitch. Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets was recently announced as the MLS club's new signing.

Busquets has already played his last Barcelona game. He will join the Miami-based team as a free agent next. Messi and Busquets shared the pitch 567 times during their time at Barca.

The David Beckham co-owned side, though, are currently at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS. Hence, Messi and Busquets will need to get into their groove as soon as possible to save the season for the club.

