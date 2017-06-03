Where are they now: AS Roma's 2000/01 Serie A-winning squad

From becoming a dubbing actor to playing for an amateur club, take a look at how the players have moved on from that success.

Francesco Totti bid a tearful farewell to Roma after a 25-year long professional career

Francesco Totti bade a tearful farewell to football on Sunday after playing his final match for Roma against Genoa.

Totti spent his entire career at Roma, having joined the club’s youth academy in 1989 before featuring for the senior team in 1992. The Italian made 786 appearances for the club, scoring 307 goals over 25 years, 250 of which came in the Serie A. Totti thus holds the record for the most capped player as well as the highest goal scorer for AS Roma. He’s also the youngest captain in the club’s and in Serie A’s history

Over the course of his career, he has won several individual accolades including the Serie A Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003, the Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2007, and the Golden Boot in the 2006-07 season.

However, despite his remarkable achievements, Roma won the Serie A just once – in 2000/01 – under the tutelage of Fabio Capello. I Giallorossi won the league on the very last day after a 3-1 win over fourth-placed Parma, edging out Juventus by two points.

Back then, the Roma team had some very big names who went on to have stellar careers and also some lesser known players who faded away into obscurity. Let’s take a look at what the Roma Playing XI back then are doing now.

Goalkeeper – Francesco Antonioli

Antonioli is currently the goalkeeping coach of Cesena



Antonioli was the first choice keeper for Roma throughout the season and kept seven clean sheets. He left Roma in 2003 after a four-year spell and this was followed by three-year spells with Sampdoria, Bologna (his second stint with the club), and Cesena before he retired from club football in 2012 at the age of 33, after making nearly 700 appearances.

Antonioli was also a part of the Italian team that finished runners-up at Euro 2000, replacing the injured Gianluigi Buffon just before the tournament. However, he did not make any appearances for the national team. Antonioli is currently the goalkeeping coach of Cesena and has held the position since 2013.