Where are they now: Blackburn Rovers Premier League title winning team

Here's your chance to find out what the historic Blackburn Rovers side of 1994/1995 are doing now.

In May 1995, little Blackburn Rovers secured English football's top-flight crown for the first time since 1914. Kenny Dalglish guided his Lancashire side to Premier League glory after a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on the final day of the season, toppling Manchester United to become the second team ever to claim the Premier League title.

Fronted by chairman Jack Walker's millions, the successful local businessman financed Rovers topple of English football's most successful club in 1995 after three years of substantial investment in the team which was expertly managed by Kenny Dalglish and spearheaded by Alan Shearer. Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham at Upton Park cemented Rovers' first Premier League title despite losing to United's bitter rivals, Liverpool.

Now rooted in League 1 following relegation from the Championship last season, it was time to start our historic Premier League series of articles by finding out where the infamous team of 1995 are now.

Tim Flowers - Goalkeeper

Blackburn broke a British transfer record by paying £2.4million from Southampton - then a record fee for a goalkeeper - in November 1993.

Flowers would become a formidable presence for Rovers over the next six years and was instrumental in their title winning season. In the 42 games during the season, Flowers featured 39 times including the final day defeat to Liverpool.

But following his departure from Blackburn in 1999 to Leicester, Flowers ended his career with numerous loan spells - including a stint at Manchester City and Coventry City.

Following a coaching spell at former clubs Leicester and Manchester City, Flowers became Coventry's assistant manager alongside former teammate, Iain Dowie, in 2008. Coaching roles at Northampton, Nottingham Forest and now Fulham has kept the 11 time capped England goalkeeper active.