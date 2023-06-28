Where is Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo spending their holiday? Exotic location of Argentine superstar’s latest picture identified

Lionel Messi has headed off on vacation with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons. They are in the Bahamas this summer as he gets used to the climate of the area ahead of the move to Inter Miami.

Messi has signed for MLS side Inter Miami this summer and will join the team in training next month. He will be a free agent after his PSG contract runs out at the end of this month and he has no plans of extending it.

The Argentine is taking some time to cool off after a hectic season in which he helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title. Healso played a big role as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, back in December of last year.

He is expected to be in the Bahamas for a few more days before moving to Miami, and getting set off the pitch ahead of his MLS debut.

Riquelme apologizes to Antonela Roccuzzo as Lionel Messi postpones vacation

Lionel Messi had to postpone his vacation with Antonela Roccuzzo and his sons as he wanted to play in Riquelme's farewell match. The Argentine was a part of the Boca Juniors XI vs Argentina XI last Sunday at the La Bombonera.

Riquelme took a moment during his farewell speech to apologize to Messi's family and said via TNT Sports:

"Messi and Maradona are the two greatest players I've seen in my whole life. It's wonderful to have him here. I apologize to your family Leo that you had vacations and stayed a couple more days, I'm very grateful that you always said yes to me and for all the bosteros I am lucky to have you here, it is unforgettable, I hope you had a great time. I love you very much."

Lionel Messi also commented after the match and admitted that he was delighted to be a part of the testimonial. He added that it was time for him to head on a vacation before moving to Inter Miami. He said via TNT Sports:

"It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme's] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in 'La Bombonera'. Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami), I am very excited."

Marca have reported that Lionel Messi had a world-record offer from Al Hilal but he rejected the deal. The Saudi Arabian side were ready to pay him €500 million per season, but the Argentine wanted to move closer to home.

