Where does Lionel Messi live in Miami and how much does his 8-bedroom mansion cost?

After spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and winning the one trophy that eluded him, the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi left behind the glitz and glamour of European football to play in the United States. The Argentine great signed for David Beckham's Inter Miami CF on a big paycheck, earning a reported sum of $21 million per year.

After settling in Florida, Messi has embraced the luxury of Miami living, settling into an opulent $10.75 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale. Having spent his initial months in a lavish $9 million apartment in close proximity to the famed golden beach, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella opted to invest in a sprawling estate nestled within an exclusive residential complex (via Daily Mail).

The location of their new abode places them a mere 15 minutes away from the DRV PNK Stadium, the home ground of Inter Miami CF.

The mansion boasts 3,200 square meters of living space, with the master bedroom alone spanning 488 square meters. From the swimming pool to the spa, Messi's residence exudes luxury and comfort. The mansion has eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, two boat docks, and a spacious garage capable of housing three cars.

His teammate and long-time friend Sergio Busquets is not far away either. The Spanish midfield maestro left his boyhood club FC Barcelona alongside Jordi Alba to join Messi's Inter Miami. Busquets is reported to have recently purchased a waterfront home in Sea Ranch Lakes for around $9m.

Lionel Messi shatters multiple MLS records against NY Red Bulls

In Miami's latest fixture against the New York Red Bulls, Messi broke multiple Major League Soccer (MLS) records. With five assists and a goal, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner orchestrated a resounding 6-2 victory for Inter Miami.

No player in the history of MLS had ever notched up five assists and a goal in one half of a match. With his resounding performance, Lionel Messi has now registered 10 goals and 10 assists in the ongoing season, despite having missed four matches due to injury.

Messi now has both the most goals and the most assists in the league. Meanwhile, his teammate Luis Suarez bagged his first hat-trick in MLS. Suarez now has 10 goals for the Herons in the season.

Inter Miami's next clash will be against Canadian outfit CF Montreal on May 11.