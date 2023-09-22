Where would Argentina be without Angel Di Maria’s heroics?

In the realm of Argentine football, the spotlight has consistently shone brightly on one name: Lionel Messi. The diminutive genius from Rosario has dazzled us for years, capturing our hearts with his extraordinary dribbling, precision passing and prolific goal-scoring abilities. His enduring legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time is undeniable.

Yet, as we bask in the glory of Argentina's recent triumphs, it's high time we shine a well-deserved light on another unsung hero – Angel Di Maria. His career with Argentina has been marked by highs and lows, triumphs and tragedies. Let's dive deep into this unacclaimed protagonist's contributions to La Albiceleste.

Angel Di Maria's journey with Argentina

Angel Di Maria - Bolivia Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

Angel Di Maria made his debut for the Argentina senior team in 2008 and was part of the team that won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He scored the winning goal in the final against Nigeria, a sign of things to come.

The then 22-year-old was also part of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup under Diego Maradona, where they were thrashed 4-0 by Germany. Under Alejandro Sabella, Di Maria became a regular starter for Argentina, forming a formidable attacking trio with Messi and Gonzalo Higuain.

He was one of the best talents at the 2014 World Cup, scoring a crucial goal against Switzerland in the Round of 16. His deflected pass was partly responsible for Higuain’s winner against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

However, he suffered a thigh injury in the first half of the game, though he continued enduring till the second half but he was eventually ruled out of the semi-final against the Netherlands. He was on the bench for the final and did not take any part in the heartbreaking loss to Germany.

Angel Di Maria continued to be a vital player for Argentina under Tata Martino, Jorge Sampaoli and Lionel Scaloni. He played in two Copa America finals, losing both to Chile on penalties in 2015 and 2016.

He finally broke his curse in 2021, scoring the only goal of the game against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium, lifting his first senior trophy with Argentina. He also scored in the Finalissima 2022, a one-off match between the winners of Copa America and Euro 2020, where Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

His crowning glory came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he scored in the final against France, helping Argentina win their third world title and their first since 1986. His goal was a sublime lift over Hugo Lloris after a brilliant pass orchestrated by Messi.

Di Maria's stats for Argentina may not be outrageous but are impressive. He has scored 28 goals in 133 appearances and provided 29 assists. He was named the Argentine Footballer of the Year and in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2014.

Despite all his contributions, the Benfica forward’s contributions to the Argentine national team are like a secret treasure, hidden in plain sight, often overshadowed by the Messi-centric narrative.

No, we're not here to blame Messi for hogging the limelight. After all, as the saying goes, "He who takes the blame during the downfall should take the praise during the ascension." Messi has faced his fair share of criticism when Argentina stumbled, and now, as they soar, he's entitled to all the applause.

But it's time to ask the question: Where would Argentina be without Angel Di Maria's contributions?

Lionel Messi's acknowledgments of Angel Di Maria

Bolivia Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

Messi himself has acknowledged Angel Di Maria’s importance to him and to Argentina. After winning the 2021 Copa America. Di Maria was quoted to have said after the triumph:

"It's going to be unforgettable."

Cesar Luis Menotti, the manager who led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup title in 1978, believes that the former Real Madrid winger merits being on the same pedestal as the likes of Messi, Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes. He said:

"Di Maria is the player who deserves the same recognition of the great footballers. I put him on the same level as Kempes, as Maradona, as Messi. For me, he's the player who has represented like no one else Argentinian football in every place he has gone to."

Angel Di Maria's excellent execution of tournament-winning goals

Angel Di Maria - Bolivia Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

The way Angel Di Maria executes his goals with exquisite finesse is like a master chef adding that extra pinch of magic to a recipe.

Picture this: the 2021 Copa America final, a blood-soaked battle against arch-rivals Brazil. Tensions ran high, and the match was as intense as a Hollywood thriller. In that crucible of competition, Di Maria showcased his artistry.

He chipped the ball over the towering figure of Ederson, with the delicacy of a feather floating on a breeze. It was a goal that not only decided the final but etched itself into footballing lore as an act of sheer audacity.

In the Finalissima, Di Maria pulled off an encore. This time, it was Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's imposing wall of a goalkeeper, standing between him and glory.

With the ball at his feet, Di Maria unleashed another perfectly executed chip, leaving Donnarumma grasping at thin air. It was a goal that embodied not just skill but a sheer will to conquer.

Recognizing Di Maria's Cemented Legacy

Angel Di Maria's legacy as one of Argentina's greatest footballers has already been cemented. His talent and adaptability have shone brightly throughout his career. A career that spanned across the grand stages of European football from Real Madrid to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus. Many people dream of it, but few achieve it.

Di Maria has been Messi’s hero as much as Messi has been Argentina’s hero. Without the maestro's heroics, Argentina might not have achieved what they have achieved in recent years. They might not have ended their long drought of trophies. They might not have reached the pinnacle of world football. They might not have made history.

The winger with the wand of a left foot deserves more respect and appreciation for his contribution to Argentina’s glory. He deserves to be celebrated as one of the best players of his generation. He deserves to be remembered as a legend of the game.