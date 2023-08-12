"Where is my name?" - Premier League goalkeeper takes shot at manager amid claims that he refused to play

Vicente Guaita sent out a bizarre tweet after not being named in Crystal Palace's starting XI for the clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League. The 36-year-old, who joined Palace back in 2018, has so far made 154 appearances for the club, keeping 46 clean sheets.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that Guaita refused to play for the club during the pre-season. He said (via Evening Standard):

"He [Sam Johnstone] is the only choice at the moment because Guaita is disenchanted with the club and has said he would like to move on. He's refused to play in our games so far. A complication is that he has a year's contract."

Hodgson added:

"It's up to the club to decide, not him. He's made it clear to everybody he doesn't want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone. I can't physically make Guaita play but it's not certain the club will accept his refusal to play and they'll let him go.”

Guaita was not in the first XI for Palace's opening Premier League clash and the goalkeeper sent out a bizarre tweet, writing:

"Where is my name? So how can I play for Palace?"

Crystal Palace won the away match by a score of 1-0 with Odsonne Edouard getting on the scoresheet for the club.

