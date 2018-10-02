Where now for Manchester United? Is Zidane really the man for them?

Christopher Awuku

The 3-1 defeat to West Ham United this weekend made things go from bad to worse for Man United.

This came after the League Cup defeat to Championship side Derby County, imposed by Jose Mourinho's former midfield star at Chelsea, Frank Lampard.

Manchester United's fall from grace after Sir Alex Ferguson retired was inevitable. Losing a manager of his eminent skills would also be negative. However, the transition from him going has still not been resolved, despite his retirement occurring five years ago.

The blame needs to be shared in various quarters, and even Sir Alex himself must take some culpability.

However, whilst their demise and issues may be funny for opposition fans, it's in a way sad given their stature and status as a football club.

Man United is the biggest club in England, and the United Kingdom if including Scotland as the other professional structure in the country. Even before Sir Alex joined as manager, it had the highest average attendances, and the glamour of Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Matt Busby, George Best, and Denis Law. The Sir Alex tenure expanded this base, and made United not only the richest club on Earth but the most successful English team - and ahead of their deadly rivals Liverpool.

Is Jose's time at United up?

No club has a "divine right" to win anything. All victories, from routine league games to cup finals, need to be earned. However, United is a club rooted in the traditions of winning trophies, and it's a testament to how things have descended.

So what can be done to restore this great club to glory? Don't get me wrong, I'm an Arsenal fan, and their current mess is gleeful. They're also less of a rival since they like Arsenal and others are competing for the top four places - and the Champions League.

But then despite the rivalry, it is sad in some measure to see them failing.

What can be done to turn them around? Is it only about Jose Mourinho? Or Woodward/the Glazers?

