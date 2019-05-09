Where to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2019: in USA, India, UK - Football on TV

The 2019 African Nations Cup is set to kick off on 21st June with heavyweights like Mohammed Salah's Egypt, Sadio Mane's Senegal, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's defending champions Cameroon, Alex Iwobi's Nigeria, Christian Atsu's Ghana, Riyad Mahrez's Algeria and Wilfried Zaha's Ivory Coast set to battle it out for continental glory.

The 32nd edition of Africa's premier continental tournament is being hosted by Egypt. The tournament will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019 and will be the first African Cup of Nations expanded from 16 to 24 teams. The tournament dates were shifted from the original dates of 15 June – 13 July to 21 June – 19 July to avoid a clash with the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. Cameroon are the defending champions after having defeated Egypt to lift their fifth title in 2017.

Like the 2017 edition, this time too the telecast rights in India have gone to the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

In the United Kingdom, the tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport. While in the US, the tournament will be broadcast on BeIN Sports USA.

The pool of 24 teams are split into 6 groups of 4 teams each. The first and second place finisher from each group progress into the Round of 16 along with a further 4 best third placed teams.

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

The African Cup of Nations 2019 kicks off with a Group A encounter between Mohammed Salah's Egypt and Admiral Muskwe's (Leicester City) Zimbabwe with kickoff set for 22nd June. The final is scheduled for 20th July.