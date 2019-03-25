×
Where to watch the Premier League around the world: India, UK, USA, Kenya, Nigeria and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
89   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:19 IST

A guide to how you can watch the Premier League
A guide to how you can watch the Premier League

The Premier League, since its inception, has grown into the most popular football league on the planet. The presence of several high-profile players coupled with the breath-taking drama on display has propelled the EPL onto a higher pedestal than its peers.

The matches usually take place at the weekend where several teams strive to achieve their objectives. Thus, the league proceeds at a breakneck speed where even the blink of an eye could lead to one missing a crucial moment.

Yet, the eagle-eyed enthusiasts need not worry as we have compiled a comprehensive list of where fans can taste the action of the Premier League depending on the country of their residence.

Here is a look at the list: 

India: STAR Sports for TV; Live Streaming on Hotstar

United Kingdom: Sky Sports and BT Sport

United States of America: NBC Sports

Singapore: Singtel TV

Philippines: beIN Sports

Canada: SportsNet & TSN

Australia: OPTUS

South Africa: SuperSport

Ghana: SuperSport

Nigeria: SuperSport

Uganda: SuperSport

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Germany: DAZN

Italy: Sky Sports Italy

Spain: Movistar+

Argentina: DirecTV Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports


Can Manchester City repeat their heroics?
Can Manchester City repeat their heroics?

The 2018-19 edition of the Premier League has been as captivating as any with several interesting narratives developing across the table.

Liverpool and Manchester City have gone toe to toe for the majority of the season and the trend looks set to continue till the league culminates in May 2019.

Elsewhere, the race for the Champions League spots has hit fever pitch. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are embroiled in a titanic struggle to seal the remaining premier European slots. 

While the battle at the top end of the ladder is for establishing supremacy and winning silverware, the dog-fight at the lower rung is to ensure survival. Every year, the sides placed 18th, 19th and 20th at the end of the season bid adieu to the league. 

The scrap to avoid relegation this term has grown into a war of attrition with Huddersfield, Fulham, Cardiff City, Burnley, Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace fighting tooth and nail to avoid the dreaded drop.

Thus, the action couldn’t get any more riveting at both ends. And now that we’ve helped you out with the broadcasting channels, you wouldn’t want to miss the final run-in. 

  


Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
