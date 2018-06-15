Where to Watch World Cup 2018 - Live Streaming & TV Channels Guide
Everything you need to know about where you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018
The World Cup is the most watched sporting event on the planet, and regardless of where you are on Earth, you will be able to find a telecast of the event sitting in the comfort of your home.
To make it easier for you, we've compiled here a comprehensive guide to where you can watch all the games.
You can also follow our live commentary right here in case you don't have access to streams/Television channels: Portugal vs Spain LIVE
Where to watch: Portugal vs Spain
TV & Live streaming guide
India: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD (English), Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (Hindi), sonyliv.com
UK: BBC, ITV
USA: FOX, Telemundo
Nigeria: NTA, Kwese Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Kenya: NTV, Kwese Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Afghanistan: ATN
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TF1, Mediaset España, beIN Sports
Angola: TPA, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Argentina: TV Pública, Telefe, DirecTV, TyC Sports
Armenia: ARMTV
Australia: SBS, Optus Sport
Austria: ORF, OE24
Azerbaijan: İTV, AzTV
Bangladesh: BTV, Maasranga TV, Nagorik TV, Sony Ten 1/Ten 2, sonyliv.com
Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: VRT, RTBF
Benin: ORTB, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Bermuda: BBC, DirecTV
Bolivia: Unitel, Red Uno, DirecTV
Bosnia & Herzegovina: BHRT
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports
Brunei: Astro
Bulgaria: BNT
Burkina Faso: RTB, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Cambodia: CBS
Cameroon: CRTV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Canada: CTV, RDS, TSN
Chad: ORTNV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Chile: Canal 13, TVN, Mega, DirecTV, Movistar
China: CCTV, Migu, Youku
Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN TV, DirecTV
Congo: Télé Congo, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky, Movistar
Cote d'Ivorie: RTI, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Croatia: HRT
Cuba: ICRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark: DR, TV2
Dominica: Sky, DirecTV
Dominican Republic: Antena 7, Sky
Ecuador: RTS, DirecTV
El Salvador: TCS, Sky
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DR, TV 2
Finland: Yle
France: TF1, beIN Sports
Gabon: RTG, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Gambia: GRTS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Germany: ARD, ZDF, Sky Sport, DAZN
Georgia: GPB
Ghana: GBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Greece: ERT
Greenland: DR, TV 2
Guatemala: TV Azteca, Tigo Sports, Sky, Movistar
Guinea: RTG, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Honduras: TVC, Sky, Movistar
Hong Kong: ViuTV, Now TV
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Indonesia: Trans Media, K-Vision, SuperPass, USeeTV
Iran: IRIB, beIN Sports
Ireland: RTE
Israel: KAN, Keshet, Sport 5, Charlton
Italy: Mediaset
Jamaica: TVJ, DirecTV
Japan: Fuji TV, NHK, NTV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo
Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan
Kenya: NTV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Kosovo: RTK
Kyrgyzstan: KTRK
Laos: TVLAO
Latvia: LTV
Lebanon: Télé Liban, beIN Sports
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Macau: TDM
Madagascar: ORTM, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Malaysia: Astro, RTM
Mali: Africable, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Malta: PBS
Mauritius: MBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca, SKY México
Moldova: TRM
Monaco: TF1, beIN Sports
Mongolia: NTV, MNB
Montenegro: RTCG
Morocco: SNRT, beIN Sports
Mozambique: TVM, TV Miramar, TV Sucesso, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Myanmar: Skynet Sports
Namibia: NBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Netherlands: NOS
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Nicaragua: Ratensa, Sky, Movistar
Niger: ORTN, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Norway: NRK, TV 2
Pakistan: Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2
Panama: Corporación Medcom, Televisora Nacional, Sky, Movistar
Papua New Guinea: EM TV, Sky Pacific
Paraguay: SNT, Telefuturo, TyC, DirecTV
Peru: Latina, DirecTV
Philippines: ABS-CBN
Poland: TVP, NC+
Portugal: RTP, SIC, SportTV
Romania: TVR
Rwanda: RBA, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Russia: Perviy Kanal, VGTRK, Match TV
San Marino: Mediaset
Senegal: RTS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Serbia: RTS
Seychelles: SBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Singapore: Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: RTVSLO
Solomon Islands: Our Telekom, Sky Pacific
South Africa: SABC, SuperSport, StarTimes
South Korea: KBS, MBC, SBS
Spain: Mediaset España
Sri Lanka: Sony Ten 1/ Ten 2, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation
Suriname: SCCN, DirecTV
Sweden: SVT, TV4
Switzerland: SRG, SSR
Taiwan: ELTA, CTS
Tajikistan: Varzish TV
Tanzania: TBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Thailand: TrueVisions, Channel 5, Amarin TV
Timor Leste: ETO Telco
Togo: TVT, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Trinidad & Tobago: CNC3, DirecTV
Turkey: TRT
Uganda: BBS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+
Ukraine: Inter, NTN
Uruguay: Monte Carlo, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC, DirecTV
Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV, Futbol TV
Vatican City: Mediaset
Venezuela: Venevisión, TVes, Meridiano Televisión, VC Sports, DirecTV
Vietnam: VTV
Zambia: Muvi TV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+