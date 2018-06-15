Where to Watch World Cup 2018 - Live Streaming & TV Channels Guide

Everything you need to know about where you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018

Where can you catch all the action?

The World Cup is the most watched sporting event on the planet, and regardless of where you are on Earth, you will be able to find a telecast of the event sitting in the comfort of your home.

To make it easier for you, we've compiled here a comprehensive guide to where you can watch all the games.

TV & Live streaming guide

India: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD (English), Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD (Hindi), sonyliv.com

UK: BBC, ITV

USA: FOX, Telemundo

Nigeria: NTA, Kwese Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Kenya: NTV, Kwese Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Afghanistan: ATN

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TF1, Mediaset España, beIN Sports

Angola: TPA, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Argentina: TV Pública, Telefe, DirecTV, TyC Sports

Armenia: ARMTV

Australia: SBS, Optus Sport

Austria: ORF, OE24

Azerbaijan: İTV, AzTV

Bangladesh: BTV, Maasranga TV, Nagorik TV, Sony Ten 1/Ten 2, sonyliv.com

Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV

Belarus: BTRC

Belgium: VRT, RTBF

Benin: ORTB, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Bermuda: BBC, DirecTV

Bolivia: Unitel, Red Uno, DirecTV

Bosnia & Herzegovina: BHRT

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports

Brunei: Astro

Bulgaria: BNT

Burkina Faso: RTB, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Cambodia: CBS

Cameroon: CRTV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Canada: CTV, RDS, TSN

Chad: ORTNV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Chile: Canal 13, TVN, Mega, DirecTV, Movistar

China: CCTV, Migu, Youku

Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN TV, DirecTV

Congo: Télé Congo, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky, Movistar

Cote d'Ivorie: RTI, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Croatia: HRT

Cuba: ICRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark: DR, TV2

Dominica: Sky, DirecTV

Dominican Republic: Antena 7, Sky

Ecuador: RTS, DirecTV

El Salvador: TCS, Sky

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DR, TV 2

Finland: Yle

France: TF1, beIN Sports

Gabon: RTG, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Gambia: GRTS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Germany: ARD, ZDF, Sky Sport, DAZN

Georgia: GPB

Ghana: GBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Greece: ERT

Greenland: DR, TV 2

Guatemala: TV Azteca, Tigo Sports, Sky, Movistar

Guinea: RTG, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Honduras: TVC, Sky, Movistar

Hong Kong: ViuTV, Now TV

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Indonesia: Trans Media, K-Vision, SuperPass, USeeTV

Iran: IRIB, beIN Sports

Ireland: RTE

Israel: KAN, Keshet, Sport 5, Charlton

Italy: Mediaset

Jamaica: TVJ, DirecTV

Japan: Fuji TV, NHK, NTV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo

Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan

Kosovo: RTK

Kyrgyzstan: KTRK

Laos: TVLAO

Latvia: LTV

Lebanon: Télé Liban, beIN Sports

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Macau: TDM

Madagascar: ORTM, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Malaysia: Astro, RTM

Mali: Africable, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Malta: PBS

Mauritius: MBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca, SKY México

Moldova: TRM

Monaco: TF1, beIN Sports

Mongolia: NTV, MNB

Montenegro: RTCG

Morocco: SNRT, beIN Sports

Mozambique: TVM, TV Miramar, TV Sucesso, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Myanmar: Skynet Sports

Namibia: NBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Netherlands: NOS

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Nicaragua: Ratensa, Sky, Movistar

Niger: ORTN, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Norway: NRK, TV 2

Pakistan: Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2

Panama: Corporación Medcom, Televisora Nacional, Sky, Movistar

Papua New Guinea: EM TV, Sky Pacific

Paraguay: SNT, Telefuturo, TyC, DirecTV

Peru: Latina, DirecTV

Philippines: ABS-CBN

Poland: TVP, NC+

Portugal: RTP, SIC, SportTV

Romania: TVR

Rwanda: RBA, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Russia: Perviy Kanal, VGTRK, Match TV

San Marino: Mediaset

Senegal: RTS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Serbia: RTS

Seychelles: SBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Singapore: Mediacorp, Singtel, StarHub

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO

Solomon Islands: Our Telekom, Sky Pacific

South Africa: SABC, SuperSport, StarTimes

South Korea: KBS, MBC, SBS

Spain: Mediaset España

Sri Lanka: Sony Ten 1/ Ten 2, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation

Suriname: SCCN, DirecTV

Sweden: SVT, TV4

Switzerland: SRG, SSR

Taiwan: ELTA, CTS

Tajikistan: Varzish TV

Tanzania: TBC, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Thailand: TrueVisions, Channel 5, Amarin TV

Timor Leste: ETO Telco

Togo: TVT, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Trinidad & Tobago: CNC3, DirecTV

Turkey: TRT

Uganda: BBS, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+

Ukraine: Inter, NTN

Uruguay: Monte Carlo, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC, DirecTV

Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV, Futbol TV

Vatican City: Mediaset

Venezuela: Venevisión, TVes, Meridiano Televisión, VC Sports, DirecTV

Vietnam: VTV

Zambia: Muvi TV, Kwesé Sports, SuperSport, StarTimes, Canal+