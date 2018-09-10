Which League has Most Players Nominated for FIFPro XI?

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

The much-awaited shortlist of FIFA FIFPro World XI is finally out, with a large pool of conspicuous talents. While regular members of the ultimate team are in the shortlist, a few expected names have been omitted. Elsewhere, a host of newcomers have made the cut.

The FIFPro is a worldwide organisation for over 65,000 footballers, made up of 60 players' associations and governed by 11 board members, five candidate members and five observers.

Since 2009, the union joined hands with FIFA and started the FIFA FIFPro World XI list, which would be picked by professional footballers themselves. No prizes for guessing, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate the shortlist every year.

Amongst the best players to have ever played the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have featured in the best XI a record 11 times. The final XI will be disclosed at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London on September 24.

Here, we will decode which league has done the best in terms of player selection in the 55-man waiting list.

Note: Example - Cristiano Ronaldo earned a spot in this list for his performances whilst playing in LaLiga for Real Madrid. Hence, his name will be included in the Spanish top division and not under Serie A.

#5 Serie A: 4 players

Mandzukic has returned to this prestigious list after a five-year absence

The Italian Serie A possesses four players who have made it to the last 55. Gianluigi Buffon, who had been Juventus' most distinguished performer for a number of years is amongst the top five shot-stoppers. He switched to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Three other Juventus players have made their league proud. The solid Giorgio Chiellini has kept his place, along with the forwards - Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

A couple of names to have missed out are Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci. Unfortunately for Bonucci, he failed to make the 20-man defender list that comprises of eight newcomers.

