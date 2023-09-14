Which players made their international debuts during the break?

The international break is over with attention quickly turning back to club football with the leagues returning. However, there was plenty to play for in terms of qualifiers for major tournaments.

The national team managers at the start of the international break announced their squads with many familiar faces returning along with some youngsters getting the chance to make their debut for their country.

Which players had the proud moment of making their international debuts over the break? Let's find out.

#1 Lamine Yamal - Spain

Lamine Yamal (right)

It was a week of breaking records for Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. He became the youngest debutant in the history of the Spanish national team when he played against Georgia. He then became the youngest starter in Spain's history against Cyprus at 16 years and 61 days old. Yamal even marked his debut against Georgia with a goal.

The winger has burst onto the scene this season and has featured in four of Barcelona's league games, assisting once. Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente, spoke about the youngester, saying: "Lamine Yamal is a very important player for us right now. He is here on his own merits."

At just 16 years old with high praise from the national team manager and belief from Barcelona manager Xavi, this is sure to be the first of his many Spain caps.

#2 Pascal Gross - Germany

Pascal Gross (middle)

At 32 years old, Pascal Gross would have been wondering whether his first international cap for Germany would ever come. However, for friendlies against Japan and France, Hansi Flick called up the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Gross has been a very consistent performer for Brighton, as they have enjoyed success under Roberto De Zerbi. He recorded nine goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games for Brighton last season.

He came off the bench in Germany's 4-1 defeat to Japan, a result which saw manager Hansi Flick sacked. He came off the bench again at the 25 minute mark in Germany's 2-1 win over France.

As it was Hansi Flick who called Gross up to the national team, it is yet to be seen whether the new manager will also pick the midfielder.

#3 Gabriel - Brazil

Gabriel (right)

It has been an up and down start for Gabriel this season. The central defender played all 38 of Arsenal's league games last season as they missed out on the Premier League table to Manchester City. But, he was benched in all of Arsenal's first three league games.

He started and played well in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United and earned himself a call up to the Brazil squad for the first time. Gabriel started both games as Brazil beat Bolivia 5-1 and Peru 1-0 in World Cup qualification.

It was a positive start and he will be hoping to get back into Arteta's starting plans for Arsenal as he looks to keep his place in the Brazil squad.