Which positions should Manchester United upgrade in January?

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United have fallen behind in the race to win the Premier League this season. They have bowed out of the League Cup and will fight with Valencia to qualify to the next stage of the Champions League.

United's off-field controversies have added fire to the fury of the fans and it is high time before the Red Devils make a move to bring themselves out of the hole.

With an unsuccessful transfer window after the last season, the Old Trafford club will be looking to make amends in January with a couple of good signings. United have failed in certain aspects of the game and they will try to upgrade these positions in the summer.

#1 Centre-back

Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City - Premier League

United's major transfer target after last season was a solid centre-half. Although they scouted many options, they were not able to finalise any deals. That has affected them this season as they have conceded a lot of goals in spite of having a world-class goalkeeper in David DeGea.

With the likes of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly going out of favour, Jose Mourinho will look to sell one of the existing defenders to buy an alternative. If we are to go by the transfer targets in the previous window for the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng look likely to solve United's problems at the back.

#2 Right-Back

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

United have failed to play a genuine right back for a long time. Antonia Valencia started his career as a right winger and graduated into the fullback position under Louis Van Gaal.

Although he has been good at that role previously, the Ecuadorian has dropped his form this season. United have signed Diago Dalot this season, but the Red Devils would need someone experienced to get them out of the hole.

Very few experienced options are available In the market and the Red Devils might have to use their financial strength to secure quality fullbacks in January.

#3 Right winger

United have tried many players as a right winger, they have failed to find the perfect goalscorer. As of now, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford are deployed in that position. While the Spaniard is on the wronger side of his age, Lingard is traditionally an attacking midfielder.

United were heavily linked with Chelsea forward Willian and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in the recent transfer window. Since they were not able to convince either of these players to join them, Manchester United will now have to look elsewhere.

While signing Willian is still a possibility, the Red Devils could also look at players such as Juventus' Douglas Costa and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic to solve their goal scoring problems.