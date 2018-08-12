Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Which Premier League Clubs Made the Best Summer Transfers? 

Top 5 / Top 10
354   //    12 Aug 2018, 17:08 IST

With the Premier League transfer window ending early, clubs have been forced to speed up their summer business in order to be ready ahead of the coming season. Here is a list of the five Premier League clubs that have made the best transfers ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

5 - West Ham

E

Adapting from the style of David Moyes to that of Manuel Pellegrini was always going to be difficult, but West Ham have set themselves up perfectly for completing this challenge this season. Bringing in the likes of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal, Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund and Felipe Anderson from Lazio, the Hammers look ready to play a far more expansive and possession-based style of football ahead of the upcoming season.

Along with flair, the side have also added backbone to their squad, with signings such as Colombia's Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina and French defender Issa Diop from Toulouse. Additionally, captures such as the aforementioned Wilshere, as well as Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks, on free transfers constitute excellent pieces of business for the club.

4 - Fulham

Enter

Fulham's return to the Premier League after four seasons in the Championship has been met with much adulation around West London. Despite playing some of the best football in the Championship last season, the side have further strengthened their squad and look a force to be reckoned with after a staggering £110m outlay this summer, making them one of the biggest spending sides in the division.

Amongst their arrivals, the signings of Jean Michel Seri from Nice (£25m) and Alfie Mawson from Swansea (£15m) stand out as particularly excellent acquisitions. Big money moves for Newcastle striker Aleksander Mitrovic (£22m) and Andre-Frank Anguissa of Marseille (£30m) also put the side in good stead for next season.

Fans have been particularly excited by the arrival of former Chelsea star Andre Schurrle, who has joined the club on loan from Borussia Dortmund and is expected to form a front three alongside Mitrovic and youngster Ryan Sessegnon. Keeping a hold of the English youngster despite interest from clubs such as Tottenham and Manchester United will also be a point of pride for the Cottagers, allowing them to look ahead to a successful Premier League campaign.

