Whitecaps vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Vancouver Whitecaps entertain Charlotte FC at BC Place in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 2).

The Whitecaps are the only team yet to play a game in the new season. They open their campaign against Charlotte, who won their opening game at home to New York City 1-0. The hosts endured an awful preseason, winning twice in 10 games, losing five times.

Blue-and-White will relish the prospect of launching their campaign with a victory, but their current form is cause for concern. Manager Vanni Sartini says that his outfit is adequately prepared for the new season and that not much should be read into their friendly results. However, they are winless in five home games.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are fourth in the Eastern Conference and eighth overall. They will hope to maintain the early momentum as they head to Vancouver for their second game of the season. Unlike their hosts, Charlotte went unbeaten in five preseason friendlies, winning two.

The Crown, like the Whitecaps, are yet to lay their hands on the MLS Cup. Last season, they finished 19th and earned qualification for the Wild Card but were knocked out by New York Red Bulls 5-2.

While Charlotte are in a better shape, they could face a tough game, as the Whitecaps will spare no effort to ensure a positive outcome at home.

Whitecaps vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Whitecaps and Charlotte have met twice, with Charlotte winning once and drawing the other.

The hosts have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five homes games across competitions.

Whitecaps are playing their 13th season in the MLS s opposed to three for Charlotte.

Charlotte have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five road outings.

Whitecaps have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Charlotte have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Whitecaps: D-L-D-D-L; Charlotte: W-D-W-W-D

Whitecaps vs Charlotte Prediction

Whitecaps enrolled six new players in the offseason, mostly from other MLS sides. However, the focus will be on Brian White, who was the league’s fifth top scorer last season with 15 goals.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are yet to lose at BC Place against Whitecaps, but the hosts are expected to prevail narrowly based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Whitecaps 2-1 Charlotte

Whitecaps vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Whitecaps

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Whitecaps to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes