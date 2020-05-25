Who are the top goalscorers in the 2019/20 EPL season?

As the 2019/20 EPL campaign is set for a potential restart, we take a look at the highest scorers of the Premier League season.

Who is the highest scorer in the EPL this year?

Jamie Vardy | 19 goals

Jamie Vardy is the highest EPL goalscorer this season

Former EPL champion Jamie Vardy has taken the league by storm and is currently the highest scorer in the Premier League. His 19 goals have helped Leicester City sustain a challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot. In fact, they were tipped for a potential EPL title challenge earlier on in the season given their rich vein of form led by Vardy's heroics.

English playmaker James Madison has taken centre stage as the creator-in-chief for the Foxes and has helped Vardy thrive on the counter. The midfielder possesses the ability to play inch-perfect through-balls for the legendary EPL striker to latch onto. Madison has played more through-balls (19) than anyone in the league bar Manchester City's Kevin De Brune (23).

Vardy has a two-goal lead over the next highest contender, but the nine players after him are separated by just one goal.

Who are Vardy's contenders for the top-scorer award?

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | 17 goals

Aubameyang is the defending Golden Boot winner

Arsenal's unstoppable forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing like a man determined to retain his EPL Golden Boot. The Gabonese striker has been in a superb goalscoring form since he arrived at Arsenal and was the joint-highest scorer of the 2018/19 EPL season. His 17 goals are the second-highest in the league only behind Vardy. Upon the EPL restart, the striker will look to overtake the Englishman and help a struggling Arsenal side make it to the European spots on the EPL table. He has scored 43% (17 out of 40) of Arsenal's goals so far in 26 games.

3. Sergio Agüero | 16 goals

The record-breaking Argentine has 16 goals this season

Manchester City's Sergio Agüero is the joint-third highest scorer in the EPL this season scoring 16 goals in just 22 games, out of which he started only 17. The record-breaking Argentine became the highest-scoring foreigner in the EPL this season, shattering Thierry Henry's long-standing record. He also registered his 12th Premier League hat-trick this season — breaking Alan Shearer's record in the process. He also has three EPL assists to his name.

Advertisement

4. Mohamed Salah | 16 goals

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form in the EPL

Mohamed Salah in en route to becoming one of the most prolific wing-forwards the EPL has ever seen. The Egyptian attacker is the defending Golden Boot winner alongside Aubameyang and Sadio Mané and has had another surreal campaign so far. Liverpool's #11 scored 16 goals and set up a further six in his 26 games in the 2019/20 season and has helped Liverpool to all but seal the title.

5. Danny Ings | 15 goals

Danny Ings has been the surprise package of the season

A rather surprising name on this list, Danny Ings has burst to life this season to lead Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton. The former Liverpool striker moved to St. Mary's and has scored a whopping 15 goals for the EPL club this campaign. His stellar form has even helped him push for a potential England spot amidst the UEFA Euros on the horizon. Southampton genuinely have reaped the rewards with their faith in the Englishman having spent £18 million on the forward.

6. Sadio Mané | 14 goals

Sadio Mané has led Liverpool's attack in the EPL

Mo Salah's Liverpool counterpart Sadio Mané has experienced a rise to prominence like no other. The winger is one of the three defending EPL Golden Boot winner and has racked up 14 goals this campaign with a further seven assists. His electric performances have helped Liverpool dominate the EPL and help them solidify their first Premier League title in over three decades. The Senegalese, dovetailing with Salah at the tip of the Reds' devastating attack.

7. Marcus Rashford | 14 goals

Marcus Rashford has been pivotal for the Red Devils this season

Manchester United's boy wonder Marcus Rashford has had a coming-of-age 2019/20 season. The English forward appears to have found his groove under former EPL striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching. Rashford has aided a struggling Manchester United attack this year scoring 14 EPL goals and setting up a further four. The Englishman has had to play across different positions in attack due to Anthony Martial's recurring injuries. However, Rashford's season came to an abrupt end because of an injury against Wolves.

8. Tammy Abraham | 13 goals

Abraham has had a breakthrough season in the EPL

Chelsea's towering frontman Tammy Abraham has had his career-best Premier League season in the 2019/20 campaign. Frank Lampard's faith in the English forward has paid off, and he has led the Blues from the front with 13 EPL goals. His impact and ability has allowed Chelsea to play in a number of different ways on the pitch as he is excellent in the air as well as talented at finding the right spaces. Abraham also has three assists to his name this year.

9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin | 13 goals

The Merseyside strike pair have wreaked havoc as Everton's firs-choice attackers

Carlo Ancelotti's chief goalscorer at Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the midst of a fantastic season with Everton. The English frontman has picked up the pace since the Italian's arrival as Marco Silva's replacement in Merseyside. Along with Brazilian forward Richarlison at the tip of Everton's attack, Calvert-Lewin has wreaked havoc in the EPL this season. His 13 goals amount for 35% of the Toffees' Premier League goals this year.

10. Raúl Jimenez | 13 goals

Jimenez has been Wolves star in attack

Wolves' devastating striker Raúl Jimenez rounds up this list of top scorers after another impressive season in the EPL. The former Benfica and Atletico Madrid striker has been the go-to man Nuno Espírito Santo's attack and has delivered tremendous performances so far. The Mexican has notched up an impressive 13 goals this season and set up a further six in the EPL. Jimenez has been one of the catalysts for Wolves' top-four push.