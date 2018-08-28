Who can do better this season? Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur?

Christopher Awuku FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 390 // 28 Aug 2018, 10:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WILL ARSENAL OR SPURS DO BETTER IN 18/19?

As a Gooner, it's natural to say I detest Spurs with a passion.

They are a club, in my view, and untouched with bias, of a lesser scope, stature, and status than Arsenal. What makes Arsenal stand out is excellence in all fields. Spurs don't have that in any measure. Wherever Arsenal goes, they inevitably follow. But apart from that, I can be gracious to them when warranted.

They have, under Levy, transformed from being a club that was failing under now Lord Sugar, to title contenders and Champions League regulars. They've developed a lot of top talent, and have to their credit one of the best managers in the league. Though he's won nothing, which is the strongest metric of any top manager, his methods and practices are well-respected and received.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has naturally outdone them on most fronts. But in the past 10 years, Arsenal has lost its way, due to a mix of Wenger's tactics, and a poor overall club structure. The club is rectifying this now, of course, but it has allowed them to get a march on Arsenal. The gap between the two, certainly on the pitch, and increasingly off it, has narrowed.

Extending the graciousness, they have been the better league team over the last couple of seasons. One reason for this has been the end of the Wenger era, and the failings experienced within it. But Wenger has gone, and Emery is here now. And for Tottenham, whilst holding good players and a few world class players (Kane and Lloris), it remains to be seen who will do better. Both certainly will be challenging for the top four, and as for trophies, maybe Poch will win his first pot. Emery would see winning his first English trophy as a major bonus. Largely since 30 trophies over their 17 is a far larger number....

Tottenham didn't sign anybody in the transfer window, whilst Arsenal made a number of signings, albeit few big names. However, Spurs team is well-settled, whilst Arsenal needs to add some steel. This will be a factor in how they both progress, naturally.

But despite the past, how will both clubs progress into the future?

1 / 5 NEXT