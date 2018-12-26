Who could AC Milan sign in the January window?

Who could Gennaro Gattuso sign in January?

Italian giants AC Milan are currently in fifth position in the Serie A table with 27 points, a point short of a Champions League spot. December has not gone well so far for the coach Gennaro Gattuso, as Milan have not won in their last three league games and exited from the Europa League. The recent form of Milan has raised concerns over the future of the coach Gattuso, as the Italian source Calciomercato reports former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is close to take over the coaching duty at Milan.

The recent sacking of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United has also raised speculation, linking the Portuguese manager with the Milan job. The recent spat between Riccardo Montolivo and Gattuso following the loss to Fiorentina in the last match day could also act as a key in bringing in a new coach.

Another reliable Italian source Tuttosport reports striker Gonzalo Higuain could move to Chelsea in the January window in a swap deal that will see the struggling Spanish striker Alvaro Morato go the opposite way. Higuain could join Chelsea in a 6-month loan deal, whereas Morata could sign an 18-month contract.

Could Morata return to Italy in January?

It is also reported that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to bring Higuain to Chelsea, having worked with the striker during his days in Napoli, but the only concerned factor is his age. Having turned 31 this month, Chelsea are concerned about the Argentine's age and a long-term contract, but they are open to offering a short-term contract in place.

Both players have scored five league goals in 14 games so far this season, and so the swap deal could benefit both of them as well as their teams. Having loaned out Michy Batshuayi to Valenica, Maurizio Sarri is left with Giroud and Morata as the only two senior strikers in the squad. With the attack misfiring, Sarri has played Eden Hazard as a false 9 in recent games against Manchester City and Leicester City.

On the other hand, Milan are also looking for a striker who has already proved his worth in Serie A. Morata spent two seasons at Juventus, and also played the Champions League final against Barcelona in 2015. So the swap deal could benefit all parties, and we can expect it happening soon.

Milan signed Higuain from Juventus for an initial loan fee of €18 million in the summer and have an option to permanently sign the striker next summer for €36 million.

Having already signed promising Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo for £35 million, sporting director Leonardo is set to seal a shock move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to Calciomercato, AC Milan could bid around £70 million for the Serbian international, in January, six months after failing in their first attempt to sign the midfielder. It is also reported that Milan could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain in signing the midfielder.

If the deal goes through, it could be fascinating to watch the Rossoneri's front line, with Morata leading the line up behind Paqueta and Milinkovic-Savic, and Milan could become a strong contender to finish in the top four.

