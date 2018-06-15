Who could be Arsenal's new signings this summer?

Let's take a look at the new signings Arsenal could make in the summer transfer window before the 2018-19 Premier League season begins.

Bernd Leno will be a massive addition to the Arsenal squad

The Gunners finished a disappointing sixth in the 2017-18 Premier League season which saw the end of legendary manager Arsene Wenger's 22 year tenure at the club. The man entrusted with the huge challenge of succeeding as Arsenal boss is ex-Sevilla and PSG manager, Unai Emery, who arrives with an impressive CV and boasts of exceptional European pedigree after winning 3 consecutive UEFA Europa League titles with Sevilla.

The task ahead for the Spaniard is immense as he looks to replace a manager who has been the face of the club for the past 22 years. Emery will need all the support from his staff and club owners if he is to turn the fate of the club around. He needs to make critical decisions regarding the ins and outs at the club to haul an ageing and underperforming squad.

Arsenal signed Borussia Dortmund superstar, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, to address their goal-scoring issues in February 2018 who was also the last signing under Arsene Wenger. He had an excellent start to life in Arsenal colours after scoring 10 goals and bagging 4 assists in 12 games for the Gunners. Arsenal also announced the signing of Switzerland veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus whose contract with the club expired at the end of May. He is Arsenal's first signing under the Unai Emery era as they look to add definitive leaders to their squad.

Arsenal have reportedly made multiple advancements in the transfer market over the past week as they look to support a new manager eager to turn around the fortunes of the club. Let's take a look at 4 players who could join Arsenal before the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season:

#1 Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen)

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has been a consistent performer in the Bundesliga and has already surpassed 300 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen proving his experience at the top. At a bargain price of 20 million pounds and with a keeper who hasn't lived up to the heights Arsenal fans dreamt of in Petr Cech, Bernd Leno could be the answer to Arsenal's goalkeeping problems for the past decade and could be a long term beneficiary for the club.

The Leno transfer rumor has been claimed by SportBild as a 20 million move is imminent. Adding to that, he has reportedly liked an Instagram post regarding his move to London. Leno has kept the second-most cleansheets in the Bundesliga (45) since the start of the 2014-15 season with Manuel Neuer being the first (56).

Sky Sports News, a trusted source among football fans, also tweeted the below yesterday: "BREAKING: Sky sources: Arsenal are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno."

A new goalkeeper is a top priority and Arsenal fans will be extremely excited to see one of Germany's most promising goalkeepers sign for the club. The German contingent at the club will help him settle in and with Leverkusen having signed a new goalkeeper recently from Frankfurt, it seems like only a matter of time before the deal is officially announced.