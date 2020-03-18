Who could be the perfect suitor for Timo Werner among the Premier League's elite?

Which Premier League club is best suited to the marauding forward?

Who does Werner's playing style compliment best? Where does he want to go? Read on to find out.

Most elite clubs are in pursuit of this young prodigy after a great season with RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has become a household name for European football fans after a great tenure at RB Leipzig, scoring 71 goals in 118 appearances. He has been in the radar of Europe's elite clubs including the likes of FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and current world champions Liverpool FC.

It has been reported that Werner is interested in playing in the Premier League. He has expressed his interest in playing for one of the big Premier League clubs.

Hence, let us go through his most obvious choices:

#1. Manchester City

City successfully won the FA cup 19' winning their fourth cup in 2018-19 campaign

The Citizens seem to be going through a rough patch at the moment with the Premier League all but sealed by rivals Liverpool FC and the 2-year ban imposed by UEFA from playing the Champions League after they were found guilty for disregarding FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules.

The possibility of the German international going to Manchester City seems very bleak since Pep Guardiola expects his strikers to produce scintillating finishing skills which are not one of the German's best attributes and his best attributes are not ones that the Spanish coach fancies.

He will also face strong competition from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus who seems to have impressed Guardiola enough to be touted as the next Sergio Aguero. Jesus is also in great form scoring twice last week and seems to be a better option than Aguero. It is also important to note that Werner might have to give up on playing in the Champions League which seems like a lot to ask for.

The only factors that could keep Werner from thinking about rejecting City are the huge wages that City can afford to pay him irrespective of whether or not they play the Champions League and that he can add to his silverware being at City since they seem formidable enough to win the Premier League year after year.

Possibility of Werner going to City:-10%

#2. Manchester United

The iconic Old Trafford

It's no surprise that Manchester United is linked with a young striker since in the last few games, after the acquisition of attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, they have seemed like a formidable side with only the striker position a worry after Marcus Rashford picked up an injury. Though loanee Odion Ighalo has also impressed. Having said that, the transfer is not going to be that simple since the Red Devils do not seem like they will end up in the top 4, which would secure them a place in the Champions League. This could be a deal-breaker for the German forward.

If accumulating trophies is a goal for Werner, Manchester United might not be the place just yet. They have looked anything but a threat to the teams aspiring to win the league. The Red Devils are going through a rebuilding phase with Ole at the wheel. Having said that, it's a well-known fact that the Red Devils spend lavishly on player wages. If Werner wants to give a shot at resurrecting a fallen powerhouse single-handedly while earning big money, Old Trafford might just be the place for him.

Possibility of Werner moving to United:-40%

#3. Liverpool FC

Anfield is home to the six-time European champions,

No one has a better chance of signing the German rising star than the Reds themselves. Liverpool FC has been a force to reckon with not losing a single game in the Premier League until they bowed down to lowly Watford in a game that ended 3-0 to the side in black and yellow.

Many factors could point to the possibility of this transfer being "a match made in heaven". Werner's style of play perfectly suits what the German gaffer Jurgen Klopp wants from his strikers. Werner's ability to drop deep and leave spaces in-behind that the wingers could exploit is exactly what Robert Firmino, Liverpool's forward, has been doing time and time again, which is something that has brought immense success to them.

Werner will surely fancy himself to play for the best club in the world and possibly be the future of the club's forward line. He will be more than content to play for Liverpool while they remain a strong team and he could accumulate some trophies in this period.

This transfer like most others has it's own hurdles. It just would not make sense to have both Firmino and Werner in the team as neither of them would be content with being downgraded to just an impact substitute. Liverpool already have the likes of the formidable Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. Hence, acquiring Werner makes sense from a Liverpool point of view, only if they let go of Bobby. Also, Liverpool might not be interested to keep up with the wages that City or United are willing to give Werner which could be a deal-breaker.

It is also important to note that the Liverpool side is an aging team and with time will need another rebuilding. This might take 4-5 years during which they might not win much if they refrain from spending big bucks for quality youngsters.

Possibility of Werner moving to Liverpool:-70%

Whatever may be the case, one sure thing is that Timo Werner could very well be on the way to being the next big thing in world football. However, the question remains, will he do justice to his potential? A lot will depend on where he chooses to play this summer!