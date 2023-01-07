Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's bodyguard? Meet Goncalo Salgado - the former MMA fighter who has 7 wins to his name

According to Sport Bible, Goncalo Salgado is a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who now works as a personal security guard for Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward is one of the most recognizable footballers in the world, and he understandably requires top-notch security to protect himself and his family. Salgado is an important part of this team.

Salgado is originally from Seixal, a town located near Lisbon, and he is a towering figure at 6-foot-2. During his time as an MMA fighter, Salgado competed in the heavyweight division and had a professional record of seven wins and two losses.

His first five fights ended in victory, but he suffered his first defeat against Zilong Zhao in 2007. Salgado was able to bounce back with wins over Frederic Sinistra and Akim Asinine, but his fighting career came to an end in 2011 when he was defeated by Arsen Abdulkerimov.

After competing in various countries, including Italy and South Korea, Salgado retired in 2014. Since then, he has ventured into the security industry and has been working as a personal security guard for Cristiano Ronaldo. Salgado is highly trained, with expertise in personal security gained from his experience as the CEO of the Anthea group, where he has provided security for high-profile individuals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also protected by Portuguese twins Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro

Salgado isn't the only security personnel Cristiano Ronaldo has enlisted, as the forward also has the services of Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro. The twins have previous experience working with the Portuguese police, where they were responsible for protecting high-ranking political figures.

They notably took unpaid leave from their police duties to work for Ronaldo. In addition to their police work, Sergio and Jorge also have military experience, having served in the army and as part of a special forces unit in Afghanistan. Upon his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to strengthen his security team by adding the Ramalheiro brothers to his staff.

Both Salgado and the Ramalheiro brothers were present at Ronaldo's official presentation as a player for the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old notably saw his Manchester United contract terminated ahead of the FIFA World Cup in December. This has seen him sign a mega-lucrative £173 million per season deal in the Middle East.

As one of the most recognizable and valuable athletes in the world, Ronaldo's safety is of the utmost importance.

