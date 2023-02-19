Who is Diletta Leotta? Meet the stunning girlfriend of Loris Karius, the goalkeeper who is set to face Manchester United

On Monday evening, Diletta Leotta, the girlfriend of Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius, left her 8.6 million Instagram followers awestruck with a stunningly stylish post. The 31-year-old television and radio star delighted her fans with a series of captivating photos, each showcasing an exquisite ensemble that left fans in awe.

In the series of photographs, the Italian beauty, who has been dating the former Liverpool 'keeper since October, donned a gorgeous purple feathered boob tube and a sparkling dress. She also wore a matching pink leather jacket with a pink dress.

According to The Sun, the couple recently celebrated Christmas together, dressed to the nines in black. After that, they took a romantic winter vacation that Diletta described as a "Winter Wonderland". The media has been quick to document the couple's blossoming romance, with pictures of them holding hands quickly surfacing.

Fans can't help but be mesmerized by the gorgeous star, who recently sent her followers into a frenzy when she slipped into a tight sports bra and showed off her toned abs while playing a virtual reality game.

According to Superstar Bio, Leotta began her career as a sports commentator and worked as a presenter for Sky Sports Italy. She covered a variety of sporting events, including the Italian football league Serie A. She is well-known for her energetic and engaging hosting style, and her popularity has grown quickly due to her social media presence.

Besides her career as a sports commentator, Leotta is also a well-known model and internet celebrity. She has modeled for several brands and has been featured in several magazines. Leotta's fame reached new heights when she hosted the Grand Gala of Soccer in 2018, which is an annual event that honors the best footballers and coaches in Italy.

Loris Karius could potentially face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup

Loris Karius, the German goalkeeper who made headlines for his costly mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final, officially joined Newcastle United earlier this season. However, he has yet to feature for the club, but could do so, with number one goalkeeper Nick Pope seeing a red card in their last game against Arsenal.

Prior to his transfer, Karius had spent two years on loan at Besiktas and one season as the backup goalkeeper for Union Berlin. Despite his impressive career, Karius' legacy is marred by his mistakes in the Champions League final, which cost Liverpool the trophy and allowed Real Madrid to lift the coveted title.

After the match, Karius remained with Liverpool until the summer of 2020, but he failed to make any further appearances for the Reds after his costly errors.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes