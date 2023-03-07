Who is Emelia Scarlett? Meet Liverpool star Harvey Elliott’s girlfriend whose hairband he always wears while playing 

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is currently in a relationship with Emelia Scarlett. The pair has been seeing each other since late 2021. Both of them were born in 2003 and are currently 19-years-old.

Elliott always wears his girlfriend's hairband while playing for Liverpool. Scarlett was born in the UK and her mother is English. After finishing school, she has chosen modeling as her profession.

Scarlett started her modeling career back in 2018 with M Model Management. She has amassed a large number of followers on Instagram as well. Her current follower count is 68K. She started attracting eyes after getting in a relationship with Harvey Elliott.

Harvey Elliott earned plaudits for his performance during Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool demolished Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, and another goal from Roberto Firmino left Erik ten Hag's side embarrassed.

Young Harvey Elliott earned plaudits for his display against the Red Devils. Jordan Henderson told Stadium Astro after the match:

“He’s a very talented player. Of course, he had a bad injury but I think that’s past him now with the amount of time and games he’s played. He’s just improving all the time. He’s got good people around him, learning from top players and he’s gone from strength to strength and hopefully he’ll keep improving as a young player.”

Owen Hargreaves also pointed out Elliott's superb display as he told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“Gakpo, who I probably thought was the best player with Elliott. But (Manchester United) just didn’t have it defensively. There were so many things wrong. They will think ‘how on earth did we concede seven goals in a game when Liverpool only had eight shots on target?’”

Elliott has been a crucial player for the Reds so far this season. He has made 38 appearances for them, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

