Who is Jude Bellingham? | Player profile of a star in making 

An ecstatic Jude Bellingham after scoring for Birmingham City FC

Jude Victor William Bellingham - also known as Jude Bellingham - has become a notable headliner these days. European heavyweights like Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Arsenal and many more clubs around the world are reportedly interested in signing the 16-year-old Birmingham City prodigy.

Bellingham's career so far

Bellingham joined Bermingham City at the age of 8 and secured his place for the Birmingham City U-23 team when he was 15. He made his debut for the club on 6 August 2019 and overshadowed Trevor Francis to become Birmingham City's youngest ever first-team player at the age of 16 years, 38 days.

The 16-year-old's steady progression in the youth set-up of Birmingham City have already seen him playing 25 times for his club this season in the EFL Championship.

The Englishman has played for both England's U-16 and U-17 sides. He also captained the U-17 side in the final of the Syrenka Cup where they came up with a victory over Poland on penalties.

Furthermore, Jude Bellingham was named the man of the tournament for his extraordinary displays in the particular competition. The EFL Young Player of November 2019's overwhelming performances for the English 2nd division's side is why big names have shown immense interest in the aspiring superstar.

What kind of player is Jude Bellingham?

Although Bellingham has usually played the role of a right-midfielder in Birmingham City's 4-4-2 formation, it's believed that the 16-year-old has the capability of performing as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and even as a false 9.

Jude Bellingham averages 19 challenges p90, as many as N’Golo Kanté & more than Wilfred Ndidi (18).



Box-to-box midfielder. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️pic.twitter.com/FTNe9socPw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 22, 2020

Bellingham is only 16, and it's safe to say that he has a lot of growth potential in him. The 6' tall midfielder has been magnificent for the Blues. Seeing Bellingham's physicality and natural ability to dispossess opponents off the ball, we can assume that he can don the role of a box-to-box midfielder flawlessly.

Yet, experience doesn't come easily, and Jude needs that experience which he can only gather by playing more games. However, he has the potential to become one of the greatest of the game.

Player Profile

Full name: Jude Victor William Bellingham

Date of Birth: June 27, 2003

Place of Birth: Stourbridge, England

Age: 16

Foot: Right

Position: Central-mid

Height: 1.80m

What is next?

As earlier stated, Bellingham is only 16-years-old. Any club, who would acquire his services, are likely to offer him the under-19 or under-23 level football before proceeding to the senior team. A renowned club of England's top tire is what Bellingham should look to improve his reputation in Engish circuit.