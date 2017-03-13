Who is the best English forward currently?

It’s fair to say that the Three Lions haven’t achieved great success on the international stage in recent years. It’s been more than a decade since the England national team have navigated their way to the last eight of an elite competition, asking questions of the talent being developed across the country.

This lack of silverware and embarrassing trend to flop at the final hurdle does not stem from a lack of resources, however.

From back-to-front, the current England side is brimming with talent most nations would be desperate to get their hands on and the story’s no different at the top of the tree, where there is an extensive catalogue of names capable of leading the England line. A debate which is yet to be resolved, however, is the burning question of who exactly is the best option.

Here we analyse the current crop of English forwards available to temporary Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate and consider who is the best English forward out there right now.

Wayne Rooney

Caps: 119

Rating: 8/10

Where better to start than with the current England captain and one of the main men to have led the line since his debut against Australia back in 2003? His remarkable tally of 52 goals for his country hands him the honour of having scored more than any other player in an England shirt.

Rooney oozes experience, having won the England Player of the Year award on four separate occasions, and is the nation’s youngest ever goalscorer.

These incredible feats are what render Rooney a prime candidate for the best English forward in the game currently. When the 31-year-old hits a good run of form, he has the composure and experience to maintain it and is adept at creating and finding space in the final third.

The frontman’s biggest downfall though has been his performances in big competitions for his country, given that of the 52 goals he’s scored for the Three Lions, a mere six have come in European Championship tournaments, with only one having been scored at the World Cup finals.

It’s this failure to peak when needed and grab the team by the scruff of the neck that threatens to cloud Rooney’s ability and tarnish his reputation as one of the best forwards in the game at present.