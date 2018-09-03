Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who Is The Greatest Footballer Of All Time?

Nab Malek
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.65K   //    03 Sep 2018, 14:59 IST

This is a topic that will always be discussed and talked about in world football for the years to come, for decades to come, for centuries to come. Who is the greatest player of all time?

There will never be a player that will be hailed the greatest ever, but there are players that are slightly better than the rest. There are so many great players that have played this beautiful game, but there are three that should be separated from the rest.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three of the best players of all time:

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Enter
Ronaldo is regarded as the G.O.A.T

Cristiano Ronaldo - a boy born in the streets of Portugal, learned his trade under the greatest manager of all time and then absolutely smashed every record in the book.

I don't have to tell you what this man is capable of, he is regarded as super human by many. He has the ability to turn a game on its head - look at the game in the World Cup against Spain, he absolutely destroyed them. In his tenure at Real Madrid he scored an incredible 416 goals.

So what makes Ronaldo one of the greatest to grace this game? His obsession with winning trophy after trophy of course: he always wants to get to that next level and will sacrifice anything to do so.

The comments of Douglas Costa tell us everything: "It is impossible to follow Cristiano Ronaldo in training. When we arrive, he is already training, when we leave he is still training, I have never seen a player like that."

The sheer consistency of this man is truly admirable; he has been at the very top for such a long time, something very few footballers have ever done. The older he gets the stronger he gets, the more he works the more he scores.

