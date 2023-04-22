Who is Lamine Yamal? Meet the 15-year-old Barcelona talent who achieved something Lionel Messi could not with the club

15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal has already made history at Barcelona, achieving feats that even Lionel Messi didn't. The prodigy has already started training with the first team and been called up to the squad, a remarkable achievement for a second-year cadet.

Born in Barcelona's Esplugues de Llobregat, Yamal boasts a unique blend of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean heritage. This has piqued the interest of both Spain and Morocco's national teams. The gifted teenager grew up in Mataro, spent time in Granollers, and now resides in La Masia.

According to SPORT, Yamal is a shy, diligent young man who doesn't draw attention to himself. Despite only playing two-and-a-half seasons of 11-a-side football, Yamal has ascended through the ranks at a pace unmatched even by the legendary Lionel Messi. While the Argentine superstar entered first-team training at 16, Yamal has already begun training with the first team at 15.

Barca's youth specialists have also drawn parallels between Yamal's playing style and that of Rivaldo, owing to his left-footed prowess and pinpoint accuracy. Yamal's exceptional ability to maintain possession and weave his passing magic also sets him apart as a truly extraordinary talent.

Barcelona prepare to sell first-team players in order to ensure Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou

As Barcelona gear up for a possible Lionel Messi homecoming, the club might have to part ways with key players to make it financially viable.

Gerard Romero's report (via Forbes) on Thursday suggests that Barca are on the brink of getting La Liga's approval to re-sign Messi. This follows the submission of a viability plan outlining the financial adjustments necessary to accommodate the Argentine legend.

With debts piling up and La Liga president Javier Tebas urging the club to reduce their wage bill by €200 million ($218 million), Barca might have to make some tough decisions. Among the potential departures are star wingers Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, all of whom could attract significant interest from Premier League clubs.

As Raphinha and Torres both cost over €55 million ($60.4 million) in 2022 with add-ons, La Masia academy product Fati may be the most lucrative asset. While Fati's departure would represent pure profit for the club, no options can be ruled out as the Catalan giants weigh their priorities in their quest to facilitate Messi's return.

