Who is Marcus Rashford’s ex-fiancee? Meet Lucia Loi who Manchester United superstar dated for over nine years before breakup

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has broken up with his partner Lucia Loi. Loi is a business graduate from the University of Manchester. She was Rashford's childhood sweetheart.

Loi has around 100k followers on her Instagram. She is an avid lover of art and fitness. The question may arise about why has Rashford broken up with his long-term partner. A source said on the matter (via Daily Star):

“Marcus and Lucia haven’t been together for a number of months. It’s nothing complicated; the relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends, and have a lot of mutual respect for one another."

Marcus Rashford was recently spotted in Miami enjoying downtime after the culmination of Manchester United's season. He was spotted partying with other girls as well.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville snubbed Marcus Rashford from his team of the season

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's leading attacker this season. He scored 30 goals (17 in EPL) and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions. Gary Neville, though, snubbed Rashford from his team of the season.

He picked Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli over the Englishman. Speaking about his decision to snub Rashford in favor of Martinelli, the United legend said (via Metro):

"Rashford and Martinelli have almost identical stats. It just came down to the football and combinations I’ve seen from Martinelli and Arsenal’s season with his impact on it."

He added:

"When choosing a Team of the Season, you get stuck on a few positions. My challenges were goalkeeper, left-back, second centre-back to go with Ruben Dias and Rashford or Martinelli on the left. The rest for me were certainties in my mind."

Rashford, 25, is once again recovering his form. Considering the player's age, he is entering the prime of his career as a footballer. Whether he can improve next season remains to be seen.

