"Who needs Ronaldo?" "Turned into his old self" - Manchester United fans hail superstar forward for silencing his critics in 2-1 Liverpool win

Manchester United fans are excited following their impressive win against eternal rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils scored two goals, forcing their counterparts to play under pressure, and it has pleased the United faithful in no small way.

While the Old Trafford support were pleased with the goalscoring and general performance on display, they were elated about Marcus Rashford's brilliance on the night. The forward was on hand to cause havoc in Liverpool's defense, using his pace to drive into the final third with serious intent.

The happy fans took to Twitter to laud the forward as he managed to cap off his overall performance with a quality goal that put Liverpool on the back. While Cristiano Ronaldo did eventually come on as a substitute, the game had already been won.

There have been reports of Ronaldo's decision to leave, and with the Red Devils looking assured in the final third, fans don't think his presence is necessary.

Here is a selection of tweets from the excited Old Trafford faithful:

#selectivestyles 🔥 @mosheyagami @LFC you don't know what you got till its gone #MANLIV Manchester United was wiping the floor with you ... Ronaldo was not even needed ... Liverpool needs Mane or someone who is as good as him @LFC you don't know what you got till its gone #MANLIV Manchester United was wiping the floor with you ... Ronaldo was not even needed ... Liverpool needs Mane or someone who is as good as him https://t.co/4DCe1lJeHo

wesley @wesleygfbpa_ WHO NEEDS RONALDO WHO NEEDS RONALDO

Trey @UTDTrey Take a second to Appreciate Marcus Rashford btw, we need to appreciate him when he does well too. Take a second to Appreciate Marcus Rashford btw, we need to appreciate him when he does well too.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis I will never turn my back on Marcus Rashford. I will never turn my back on Marcus Rashford.

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc That was vintage Rashford omdsss he used to be automatic in that situation That was vintage Rashford omdsss he used to be automatic in that situation

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey So happy for Rashford and Sancho man. They gave my dawgs a bone So happy for Rashford and Sancho man. They gave my dawgs a bone

centredevils. @centredevils We saw the 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 Marcus Rashford today We saw the 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 Marcus Rashford today ✨ https://t.co/YW2O48HnaV

. @utdcynical Rashford turned into his old self in the 2nd half too, so happy with him Rashford turned into his old self in the 2nd half too, so happy with him

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1: Match Report

Liverpool continued their worrying trend of conceding goals this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling behind against Manchester United in the first half of their Premier League match. The Red Devils started the match with vigor, taking on the Reds with intensity and eventually scoring the opening goal.

The Reds were pegged back early in the first half, with United playing to ensure they didn’t remain in the relegation zone. The home side missed an early chance through Anthony Elanga, but made up for the miss just 16 minutes into the match thanks to Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United doubled their lead in the 53rd minute through Rashford. French striker Anthony Martial came on in the second half for Elanga and made the difference after just eight minutes on the pitch, providing Rashford with the assist.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 86th minute but missed his chance to add his name on the scoresheet by playing a wayward shot.

Mohamed Salah got one back for the Reds as the Egyptian converted after a Fabio Carvalho shot rebounded into his path. The match would end 2-1, however, with the Red Devils leaving relegation doldrums and climbing above their rivals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury