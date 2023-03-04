Who is Roberto Firmino’s wife? Meet the Liverpool star’s partner who is the founder of fashion brand BeValen Store

Larissa Pereira is the wife of Liverpool's attacking sensation Roberto Firmino. While she has made her name in the world of modeling and beauty, the beautiful Brazilian entrepreneur has become a driving force behind Firmino's success both on and off the field.

The couple first met in 2014 and hit it off instantly. They exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Maceio, Brazil in 2017. The star-studded event saw Philippe Coutinho, who played with Firmino at Liverpool until 2018, serving as the best man. Other team-mates such as Alberto Moreno, Allan Souza, and Lucas Leiva also attended the wedding.

With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, Larissa has taken social media by storm, bombarding her page with sultry selfies and pictures from their exotic vacations. But that's not all - this stunner is also the founder of a fashion brand called BeValen Store, according to The Sun.

With an estimated weekly salary of £180,000, Firmino has come a long way since his humble beginnings. The power couple is blessed with two adorable daughters named Valentina and Bella. As Firmino continues to dazzle fans with his efforts on the pitch, Larissa's unwavering support from the sidelines has become an integral part of his journey.

Roberto Firmino has decided to leave Liverpool

Liverpool have announced that their star striker, Roberto Firmino, is set to leave the team at the end of the current season. The news comes as a surprise to many fans, especially given the player's remarkable contribution to the team's success.

Firmino has played a crucial role in the club winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Club World Cup since joining Liverpool. In 353 appearances for the Reds, he has scored 107 goals and provided 70 assists during his time at the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his desire to retain Roberto Firmino in the team, but the player has reportedly opted to explore other options. The Brazilian striker had been in talks about a possible contract extension, but he has decided to move on.

Firmino's playing time has been limited in recent times due to muscle injuries, as well as the arrival of new players such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Despite this, he is held in high regard by the fans and had been a key member in the club's iconic attacking trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

As Roberto Firmino's time at Anfield draws to a close, fans will undoubtedly be grateful for the numerous memories and successes that he brought to the club during his time there.

