Who is Scarlett Gartmann? Meet Marco Reus' fashion model wife who was dragged into court battle over Instagram posts

Marco Reus got married to Scarlett Gartmann back in 2019 and the pair have a daughter together, who was born the same year.

Gartmann is a social media influencer and has approximately 267,000 followers on Instagram at the moment. She often displays her love for horse riding on the platform. Gartmann, however, got into trouble back in 2017 as she was dragged into court for promoting products on her Instagram.

She posted jewelries and bags on her social media page and was accused of advertising as a result as it is illegal in Germany.

Gartmann and Marco Reus also does their fair share of work in helping small businesses as they once donated £438,000 to the cause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair, however, keeps the identity of their daughter away from the public as they never shared a picture of her face on social media. Reus and Gartmann's romance goes back a long way as they have been together since 2013.

Marco Reus recently relinquished Borussia Dortmund's captaincy

Marco Reus is a Borussia Dortmund legend and has been with the club since 2012. The 34-year-old has so far made 388 appearances for the German club, scoring 161 goals and providing 122 assists across competitions.

Reus, however, relinquished his captaincy at the start of the 2023-24 season despite penning a contract extension with the German club. In a video released on social media, Reus said (via GOAL):

"It's very important for me to tell you something personally: I had a lot of time to think during my vacation and decided to pass on the captain's armband."

He added:

"I informed Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl about this yesterday. I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honour. Thank you for your support over the years and I wish Edin and Sebastian that they find a very good successor - I am sure that they will be successful."

Since Reus stepped down, Emre Can has been appointed as the new captain of the German club. Dortmund started their 2023-24 campaign in a stunning manner as they defeated Schott Mainz 6-1 in the opening round of the DFB Pokal.