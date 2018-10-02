Who should leave Manchester United? Paul Pogba or Jose Mourinho?

Well, the crisis at Manchester United is deepening. While the on-field performances have been disappointing, the off-field antics by Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba are adding fuel to the fire. Manchester United are 9 points behind the leaders in the Premier League and have already been eliminated from the League Cup.

The fact that the Red Devils have lost miserably to relatively easier opponents Derby County and West Ham United has drawn attention to the management. Any decision from the management would involve letting go of either their manager or their star player. The chances of a patching up are really low as the matter has been taken very seriously on both the sides. Ultimately, the question arises, who should Manchester United let go of?

Jose Mourinho

Their relationship has hit an all-time low

The" Special One" was considered the true successor to Sir Alex Ferguson after both David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal failed to sustain the impact left by the former Manchester United manager. Though Mourinho was fairly successful in his first season, he was criticized for his defensive tactics during his second-year in-charge.

Coming to this season, Mourinho was very vocal about not getting his transfer targets. On the sideline, he had developed a cold relationship with his star midfielder Paul Pogba. The sour relationship started when Paul Pogba's performances led him to be dropped by the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho was also not happy about Pogba's off-field behavior and that led to speculation that Pogba would be leaving for Manchester United. Freshly off of a successful World Cup campaign, Pogba has unwittingly rubbed Mourinho the wrong way. Mourinho has also been openly accusing his players and that has unsettled the changing room.

Paul Pogba

Pogba left the Red Devils for Juventus after facing a lack of game time. He came back to United which also coincided with Mourinho's appointment as the manager. Everyone expected great things from this partnership but it has disappointingly fallen flat.

Pogba has not given his best in the Red shirt for the last two seasons. However, after his heroics with France in the World Cup, Pogba has started to show glimpses from the past. Unfortunately, it is leading nowhere due to the rough relationship with his manager.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola had also taken a dig at Paul Scholes, a Manchester United legend. All these have affected his team's performance and his move to Barcelona seems imminent now.

The Final verdict

One thing is for sure - this relationship is affecting the morale of the team and it is showing clearly on the field. Jose Mourinho's tactics and Paul Pogba's inconsistent performances have both irked Manchester United fans and it is high time that The Glazers take a stand.

It could be a simple decision for the management though. With Mourinho's tactics going horribly wrong, Pogba coming good on the field and good managers across the globe sitting unemployed now, it would be wise to sack the manager.

However, if Pogba is hell-bent on a move to Barcelona despite assurances about Mourinho's sacking, then the Frenchman is the best bet to leave the club. Considering the future of the club, Mourinho may be the first in line to leave.