Whom should Liverpool target this summer - Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner?

Liverpool is looking to add some serious depth to their champion squad.

Liverpool will look to snap up Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho this summer, Jamie Carragher says, with attacking reinforcements needed to add more depth to Jurgen Klopp's squad. In recent windows the Reds have been relatively quiet, with only minor changes to a star-studded squad.

Klopp resisted the urge to spend big again as those currently available to him secured glory in the Champions League and swept to the top of the Premier League table. Carragher, however, suggests that there will be change in the coming months alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with support options required.

Before the start of the current season, Divock Origi was awarded a new contract and is assured of a spot in Liverpool history, but concerns continue to be raised about the consistency of the Belgian.

That is expected to bring Klopp back into the market, with Carragher suggesting raids should be launched on Borussia Dortmund's books for a prolific striker and an England international winger. After witnessing a 1-0 loss on Atlético Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, the Reds legend told Viasport: "Things can change really quickly". He added,

"When you look at Tuesday night, the big problem for Liverpool is when you don't play one of those front-three. Sadio Mane had to come off and the player they're bringing in is Divock Origi, who's a Liverpool legend because of what happened at the Wanda Metropolitano last year, but it's not good enough for the world's best team to bring that quality on. Liverpool needs a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I'll take both."

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave his current club this year.

Links to Werner saw it suggested that Liverpool might be willing to part with Salah in the Egyptian Real Madrid's ongoing discussion of interest. Nevertheless, Carragher says there is no need for additional modifications to push the exits.

Jamie Carragher tells Jurgen Klopp to make two summer transfers to solve 'big' Liverpool problem #LFC https://t.co/wN7uBsUq3d — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 20, 2020

He added: "We need not let anyone go, we need only add to the team they have. Don't forget, Liverpool never signed a player last summer so you'd think there's plenty of money waiting to be invested."

Advertisement

Former Reds hero John Aldridge suggests that an assault on the ranks of the Bundesliga would make much sense for another hard-working striker, given the success Roberto Firmino has experienced. He suggests a number of spots may be available to fill in Jurgen Klopp's squad going into the 2020-21 season.

There is no indication that transfers are being pursued by the likes of Salah and Mane, but other seasoned players such as Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, and Xherdan Shaqiri –may depart Anfield. Luckily for Liverpool, they are - as champions of the Champions League and as hopefuls of the Premier League title -a very appealing prospect for the world's finest talent and expected to continue to find value in the transfer market.

Timo Werner is one of the most exciting finishers to watch out in future,

Aldridge told the Irish Independent,

"Improving a Liverpool winning machine is a tough task, but Klopp and Liverpool's transfer maestro Michael Edwards need to think how to do that later this year, because standing still isn't a choice. Nobody knows, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane may be tempted if Real Madrid or Barcelona comes in for them and football teams are always a work in progress."

Timo Werner would be a great option. The hope for Liverpool will be that any player will want to be part of their success story. Even Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe eulogised Liverpool in an interview a few days ago and it proved that the tale Klopp has put together captivates the best players in the world. With the manager signing a contract to commit to the club for another four years, there's no excuse Liverpool can't win trophy after trophy as they don't have just the best team in England and maybe Europe right now.

And they will imporove with signings - Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner or both.