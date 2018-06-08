Who should Real Madrid target this Summer?

Madrid have a manager to choose, but they also need to look at some new players for their ageing squad.

Saksham Kalra CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:05 IST 2.36K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane is not the manager of Real Madrid anymore and there is no replacement made yet. Madrid needs time to overcome the shocking news of their manager's resignation and evaluate their options, but it should not be forgotten that the reigning European Champions need to look at their ageing team as well.

'Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid' rumors are back like they always do at the end of every season, but what makes it more worrying for the fans is that this time the 5-time Ballon D'Or winner himself hinted towards an exit in a post-game interview. While he was subtle in his approach, Gerath Bale, in a press conference after the Champions League final victory in Kiev, made it clear that he needs more playing time or he will have to sit down with his agent and evaluate his options.Supposing that both the talismans will stay put at the Bernabeu, there is still another issue left to be resolved.

Ronaldo is 33, Ramos and Modric are 32 and if 30 is also a bad-footballing age, then both Marcelo and Benzema are old. Whatever may the new manager's tactics be, he will look at the squad and want some new faces to bolster the squad.

Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid