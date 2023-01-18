Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe? Meet prospective Manchester United owner who is UK's richest man, nicknamed Bond villain Dr No

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, worth £15 billion, plans to formally bid for the purchase of Manchester United. A lifelong Red Devil, he is interested in taking over if the price is right, following the announcement by the Glazer family that they are considering strategic options for the club.

According to The Sun, the billionaire is the owner of Ineos, a multi-billion-pound petrochemicals company with a history of owning and managing sports teams. The company currently owns French club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne, as well as a third stake in Formula One team Mercedes.

This experience in the sports business and a proven track record of success may give him an advantage in his bid to take over Manchester United.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk BREAKING: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first to come public with his intention to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.



Ineos’ bid was expected. Now confirmed.



Statement: "We have formally put ourselves into the process [of biddng for BREAKING: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first to come public with his intention to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.Ineos’ bid was expected. Now confirmed.Statement: "We have formally put ourselves into the process [of biddng for #mufc ].” 🚨 BREAKING: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first to come public with his intention to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.Ineos’ bid was expected. Now confirmed.Statement: "We have formally put ourselves into the process [of biddng for #mufc].” https://t.co/RWkdWwRx0c

Jim Ratcliffe grew up in a council house in Failsworth, Lancashire. He attended Beverley Grammar School and the University of Birmingham where he obtained a degree in chemical engineering. He later studied management accounting at London Business School and began his career at Esso before moving to Advent International in 1989.

At 40, he co-founded INSPEC and in 1998, he formed Ineos, buying out his partners. Ineos is now valued at £35bn and had a turnover of £45bn in 2018. Ratcliffe, named as Britain's richest man, has moved to Monaco to avoid taxes.

He owned multiple properties in Chelsea and Hampshire before he made the move to Monaco, where he has now saved upwards of £4bn in taxes. He also owns super-yachts, including the Hampshire II, which cost approximately £130m.

Due to his secretive nature, Ratcliffe has been given nicknames by members of his staff, as well as rivals in the industry. A nickname that has stuck for the billionaire is Dr. No, a villain in the popular James Bond movies.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's interest in Manchester United's sale

According to The Sun, Ratcliffe's interest in purchasing Manchester United was first reported in the summer of 2021. He subsequently made an offer for Chelsea in April 2022 following discussions with former chairman Bruce Buck. This was due to sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich that resulted in a forced sale. The offer for Chelsea was unsuccessful.

Speaking after the Chelsea sale, Ratcliffe said of United (via The Sun):

"If it had been for sale in the summer, yes, we would probably have had a go, following on from the Chelsea thing. But we can’t sit around hoping that one day United will become available."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first one to go public — with other groups now also interested. Ineos has entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United. “We have formally put ourselves into the process of bidding”, spokesman has told Times Sport’s @DickinsonTimes Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first one to go public — with other groups now also interested. Ineos has entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United. “We have formally put ourselves into the process of bidding”, spokesman has told Times Sport’s @DickinsonTimes 🔴 #MUFCSir Jim Ratcliffe is the first one to go public — with other groups now also interested. https://t.co/MD6q2zZefx

Now that Manchester United have become available, a spokesperson for Ratcliffe said (via The Sun):

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer. If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

A new owner will truly mark a brand new beginning for United, given they only recently acquired manager Erik ten Hag.

Poll : 0 votes