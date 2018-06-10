Who would be the best signing for Manchester United this summer?

Who would be the best fit for Manchester United between these 3 superstars who have been linked with the club for a while now?

Rahul Sharan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 23:49 IST 3.88K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Would Cristiano Ronaldo be a wise signing for Manchester United?

The summer transfer window always sees a host of names being linked with Manchester United. With Fred and Diogo Dalot already announcing that they will be playing football at Old Trafford next year, United will be looking to strengthen their squad further.

Though most of the names being touted will remain consigned to the tabloids and online forums, there are three players who seem to be chronically linked with the red half of Manchester for quite some time now.

Whether or not these rumours will transpire into something more concrete remains to be seen, however even if we were to assume that one these superstars will be a Manchester United player come the 2018-19 season, who would the ideal choice be?

Each of the three players has their advantages and shortcomings, however, they remain 3 of the best attacking players in the world today and would significantly improve the forward line of any club in world football.

That being said, football is played by a team of 11 individuals and for a team to maximise its full potential, the player in question will have to gel with the remaining members of the team. Team chemistry is everything in football, so which of these three players would make the most sense for United to sign?

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United would be a dream come true for some. But is he the right choice?

The reunion of Cristiano Ronaldo and United is something that has been hoped for, for a while now. While this would be a dream move for many United supporters, one has to remember that every time Ronaldo has said he is unhappy at Real Madrid, he has almost immediately been rewarded with a new contract that includes a wage rise.

Having wrapped up his third successive UEFA Champions League winners medal, Ronaldo is on course for a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or and his 15 goals in the competition show that despite being 33 years of age, he is not slowing down anytime soon. One only needs to look at this goal, to dispel any notion that he might be losing his athleticism.

Ronaldo also made his name at United, when he played for the club between 2003 and 2009 and it would be an understatement to say he is Premier League proven. However, his position would be trickier to solve.

Ronaldo has either operated from the left wing or as a striker in recent years, with United having just signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, would Jose Mourinho and the board be happy to ditch their recent high-profile signings in order to accommodate Ronaldo?

Stranger things have happened in football, but signing Ronaldo at this stage might do more harm for United than good, especially given that this might well be Mourinho's final year at the club given his penchant for cycling through clubs every 3 years.