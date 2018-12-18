Why a new manager won't help Manchester United unless they strengthen their squad

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 378 // 18 Dec 2018, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

It is all over for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United. After two and a half years with Manchester United, they have announced that Jose Mourinho will no longer be a part of the club. After their recent loss against league leaders Liverpool, Manchester United decided to pull the plug.

The club released a statement on their website which read: "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager. "

After a disastrous start to the season, results have not improved for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho's career at the club was at risk for months now. It will be an understatement to say that Manchester United have performed way below than what's expected from them.

Jose Mourinho did have some good moments with the club in his two and a half year tenure with the club but in the end, all that accounted for nothing as he failed to win trophies. There are widespread reports of him losing the dressing room as his relationship with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and others were not exactly cozy.

Jose Mourinho's infamous third seasons at his previous clubs is a testament to his failures at his man management skills. The Red Devils endured the worst start in the last 29 years as Manchester United are currently sixth at the English Premier League table. They are 19 points behind league leaders, Liverpool and 11 points behind the top 4 spot.

Manchester United have conceded 29 goals so far and have the worst goal difference (0) among the top 10 teams in the table. Despite being a defensive coach and known for his defensive strategies, Jose Mourinho failed to provide a challenge to opponents. As a result, Manchester United have only won seven out of their 17 premier league games so far this season.

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Football is a team game and clearly, it is never one man's fault. Jose Mourinho's tactics may get too predictable and old but it is also true that his tactics were never properly executed by the current Manchester United squad. Moreover, there were reports that Jose Mourinho didn't get the signings he wanted this season.

For instance, the biggest failure in United's squad this season is their main striker, Romelu Lukaku. He is in terrible form so far in 2018/19 despite delivering good performances in the last season. The mentality of underperforming starlets like Paul Pogba has not helped the case.

Advertisement

There is no doubt that the players need to step up as whoever comes to take charge won't be able to do magic unless the performance of the squad improves drastically. Evidently, Manchester United squad needs a huge upgrade too.

It seemed almost inevitable that Jose Mourinho's time will run out, sooner or later. But, Manchester United will be searching for the right players to improve the current squad along with their search for the right man to lead United forward.

Advertisement