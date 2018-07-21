Why Ante Rebic would be perfect for Manchester United

Piyush Khullar 21 Jul 2018, 12:02 IST

Ante Rebic is one of the players who has emerged from the world cup. He was a standout player for Croatia who were the beaten finalists. The 24-year-old played a crucial role in his country’s march to the final. He seems like the perfect fit for Manchester United since he possesses the required qualities to be a success story in the Premier League.

Ante Rebic is a winger who can play on the right side. A kind of player Manchester United has been crying out for. He is a classic Mourinho winger who hugs the line and crosses the ball. Last season Manchester United were predominantly playing Mata on the right wing, thus missing someone who can go past players with tricks and flicks.

With Rebic on the wing, Manchester United would get a traditional winger who would put crosses in the box for Romelu Lukaku. He is good in both attacking and defensive sense, which would suit Mourinho's style of play. He won 69% of his tackles during the World Cup.

With Fredi Bobic, the Sporting Director of Eintracht Frankfurt, looking for around 44 million € for the 24-year-old, the potential signing could prove to be a bargain.

Of course, Jose Mourinho showed interest in Ivan Perisic last season, but United was not able to pull off a deal for the Croatian winger. Rebic could be a younger and cheaper option. Rebic also provides more fluidity to the team as he can play on both wings, providing Mourinho the option to swap him with Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils are also linked with Chelsea winger Willian. Mourinho knows exactly what he will get from the 29 years old Brazilian, having worked with him during his time at Chelsea, with rumors circulating that Barcelona is prepared to put an offer of around £55m for Willian. Signing the Brazilian could prove to be a hard and expensive task for Ed Woodward.