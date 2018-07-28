3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League 2018-19

Azaan Nazer

The historic era of Arsene Wenger is finally over and the Unai Emery revolution is underway at the Emirates Stadium in London. There are signs of a complete overhaul of staff and players to finally end the league title drought that has plagued Arsenal Football Club since the Invincible season of 2003-2004.

Although Arsenal have won the FA Cup 4 times after that and mounted several challenges for the title, they have been unsuccessful in varying degrees with successive top 4 finishes but never doing enough and always falling short. This season will be the same in all likelihood.

1. Unai Emery

Unai Emery may have a great philosophy and unique training methods, but one thing we can agree upon is that he doesn’t have a good league record. At Sevilla, he couldn’t break Barcelona and Real Madrid’s monopoly in the league, but he cannot be blamed for it considering the nature of the league. He spent two seasons at PSG, a team that has been completely dominating Ligue 1 with it’s unmatched budget and team. Yet, he was unable to win the Ligue 1 in 2016-17, usurped by surprise Monaco.

He is considered to be more of a cup specialist having won 3 successive UEFA Europa titles at Sevilla which is a massive achievement. He also won 2 Coupe de France and 2 Coupe de la Ligue titles with PSG. However, the main reason why PSG recruited him in the first place was to win the elusive Champions League, but it was not to be as his sie two humiliating exits from the competition.

Though his record in cups is unquestionable, the same cannot be said about his record in league campaigns. It remains to be seen if he can adjust to the Premier league, which is arguably the toughest and most unpredictable league in the world.

