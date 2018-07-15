Why Barca should sign Paul Pogba

Transfer talks are still on at Barca to bring in the French midfielder, Paul Pogba at Camp Nou. According to reports, Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona to sign Paul Pogba. Below is a short analysis of Paul Pogba’s attributes that could engineer this decision at Barca.

#1 Career Achievements

One of Pogba’s most famous quotes is: “I said to Ferguson: ‘Play me, and I will show you if I’m ready or not,’ Then against Blackburn on December 31, 2011, I was on the bench. Ferguson put Rafael in midfield with Ji Sung Park. Then I gave up.”

Paul Pogba began his career with National Football Youth Team of France and later joined prestigious clubs, Juventus and Manchester United. He has numerous accolades to his credit. He is highly versatile and works well as both center and attacking midfielder.

In May 2016, the French Footballer was invited by the France National Manager, Didier Deschamps, to join France’s squad for UEFA Euro 2016 and later in May 2017, Pogba became a part of the team to play FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

#2 Marvelous Skills display on the pitch

Pogba’s remarkable dribbling skills, coupled with strong aerial duels and brilliant passing accuracy, make him stand out as an awesome midfielder. These abilities have been extensively demonstrated, proving his worth throughout the international career.

With regard to Barcelona, Pogba would be an apt fit as a left - central midfielder and strike a balance with Jordi Alba, aiding in retaining the possession. His dribbling skills are analogous with that of Messi and would be a perfect ingredient in La Liga Leagues. With Pogba included, Barcelona could brag of a solid bunch of central midfielders - Andre Gomes, Rafinha and Deniz Suarez, in action.

The vacuum created by Iniesta would be thoroughly filled by the French midfielder, allowing Phillip Coutinho to move out to the wing, and offering better midfield options at Camp Nou. The unmatched attack and defense of FC Barcelona blended with a right dose of Pogba’s dribbling and passing skills could take FC Barcelona to magnificent heights.

# 3 Age, Agility & Attitude

The French footballer, 25-years old, possesses greater strength, covers the entire pitch relentlessly and intelligently handles a box-to-box midfielder role. Pogba is known for his deftness and agility and the manner in which he dribbles the ball between the players effortlessly. He is tall with long legs and has a physique similar to Zidane, which offers him the toughness to control the possession.