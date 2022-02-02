Why have Barcelona not announced signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal yet?

Barcelona are yet to confirm the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. The striker's acquisition is yet to be officially announced by the Catalan giants despite completing a deadline day deal for him.

Aubameyang and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a falling out in December which saw the player dropped and then stripped of his captaincy. The relationship between the pair turned sour, and the star didn't play for Arsenal afterwards.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer as the north London club were desperate to get the 32-year-old off their books. Football Espanya report that the Catalan giants will wait for Arsenal to complete the paperwork around releasing their former captain before announcing him.

The Blaugrana are, however, expected to complete the deal without any issues. They will expect the striker to be available against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Aubameyang has already started training with the first team, with pictures surfacing on social media.

Aubameyang has been prolific in France, Germany, Italy and England and will now hope to add La Liga to his glowing list of exploits.

Barcelona signing Adama Traore to be given number 11 shirt

According to reports in SPORT, new Barcelona signing Adama Traore will be given the number 11 shirt for the rest of the season. The club have registered the player and the jersey number seems to have been unofficially confirmed. Traore has joined the club on a six-month loan.

The #11 shirt has been donned by many famous wingers, most notably by Neymar, at the club. Ousmane Dembele recently donned the jersey but it was handed to Yusuf Demir at the start of the season.

Club president Joan Laporta is reportedly interested in signing Traore permanently in the summer The Catalans will hope the Spanish winger is successful as they fight for Champions League qualification.

