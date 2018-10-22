Why Barcelona must learn to cope without Leo Messi

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 326 // 22 Oct 2018, 15:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leo Messi's injury is a cause of concern

As per recent medical reports, FC Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi will be out for three weeks due to an injury he suffered against Sevilla. He suffered a fracture in his right arm and should start his recovery today.

Leo Messi’s impact with Barcelona over the years has been monumental. It cannot be judged by mere statistics, as the Barcelona captain has proved that he is one of the greatest of all time with his breathtaking performances time and again. La Pulga was and still is Barcelona’s unmatched asset.

After the notable departures of Xavi and other key players over the years, FC Barcelona sometimes had to prove their expertise without Messi, and it’s evident that they have suffered at times.

Even in the last season, they lost only one match in the La Liga, which was when Messi was not on the pitch. Their humiliating loss against Roma came when Messi looked a bit off colour and devoid of support.

Leo Messi still makes Barcelona tick

There are more examples about how Barcelona looked weaker without Leo and it’s normal. It’s normal to suffer without the team’s best player, who is also one of all time greats.

Even this season, Barcelona were losing when Leo was kept on the bench and he completely changed the complexion of the game as he came on as a substitute.

If you look at his exploits against Spurs, you will know why Leo Messi is untouchable at the moment. He created chances, moved the ball around, scored goals and made Barcelona run like clockwork. With already 12 goals and 6 assists this season, Messi was great as always until he suffered an injury last match day.

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Ernesto Valverde already said Leo’s loss would affect them and covering someone like Leo Messi is almost an impossible task. Messi is also a leader through his actions on the field. He carries the team when they don’t perform well. He is also an extra man in the midfield and can score when required as his numbers prove.

With a Champions League tie against Inter Milan and all important El Clasico looming around the corner, it would be interesting to see how Barcelona cope without Messi.

Valverde can deploy another man in the midfield just to maintain control or play with an extra attacker in Messi’s absence. The obvious and natural replacement seems to Ousmane Dembele.

Although no one in the current Barcelona squad can match Messi, the Frenchman’s pace and dribbling in wide areas can play a part. Valverde can obviously add Sergi Roberto or Arturo Vidal as an extra man in the midfield.

But whatever Valverde does with the plenty of options available with other world class players, Leo Messi’s impact and absence would surely be a talking point in one of the biggest games of the season.

The rest of the players must realize that this is their chance to prove themselves and there’s no doubt that all eleven players of Barcelona must step up collectively to cope in his absence.